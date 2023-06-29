Former teacher's aide headed to trial

Jun. 29—GREENUP — A former Russell teacher's aide accused of a sexual offense against a minor was given a trial date Thursday in Greenup County Circuit Court.

A jury will be presented the case of Mariah S. Scott on July 24.

Scott was indicted on charges of prohibited use of an electronic device to procure a minor and two counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor in 2020.

Scott's trial was originally set for July 10, but Scott's attorney, Charles Oppenheimer, requested a continuance, with intentions of resolving the matter before it heads to trial.

According to previous reports, Scott is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student that included texting and physical contact.

Scott is also accused of providing alcohol and vape materials to the minor, per previous reports.

Scott resigned from the Russell School District in December 2019; school officials discovered Scott was under investigation the following month.

Scott will appear for another pretrial conference on July 20.

