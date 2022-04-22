Former teacher's trial reset for September

Apr. 21—OTTUMWA — A former teacher accused of sending sexualized messages to a former student is now set to face trial this fall.

Judge Joel Yates on Wednesday set a new date for Zachary Charles Barr's trial for Sept. 13. A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for Aug. 29. The trial will occur in Wapello County.

Barr, 39, of Ottumwa, was arrested in June 2018. He faces five charges, including charges of sexual exploitation by a school employee, sexual exploitation of a minor, enticing a minor under 16, and two counts of dissemination of obscene material to a minor.

A trial had originally been set for Nov. 2018. The latest order resetting the trial date is the seventh time the trial has been delayed.

According to court documents, Barr was arrested after the victim's mother called police to report inappropriate messages her daughter had received from a former teacher. The daughter was a former student of Barr's, according to the documents.

Police would eventually pose as the daughter in conversations with Barr, where he had solicited "semi-nude and nude photographs of the victim while having sexual conduct related conversations with the victim," according to documents filed in court by investigators.

At the time of his arrest, Barr was working at Evans Middle School in Ottumwa as a sixth-grade teacher. He has been out on bond since June 2018.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.