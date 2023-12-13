Former teacher's union leader misleads readers about Wisconsin school choice | Letters

It was disappointing and frustrating, to put it mildly, to read the opinion piece published recently by a former Milwaukee Public Schools teacher's union head that got so much wrong about Wisconsin's school choice programs, it almost makes you think the errors were intentionally meant to mislead readers.

Bob Peterson, a former teachers' union leader and a past member of the Milwaukee Public Schools board, framed his opposition to school choice around the premise that private schools in the state's choice programs are allowed to pick and choose, presumably, a higher-achieving student body.

This is not remotely accurate.

Let’s be clear: schools in Wisconsin's parental choice programs are legally prohibited from selecting students based on educational aptitude. If a participating school has available seats, parents may enroll their student in the school. If there are more students that want to attend a school than there are seats available, the students are assigned based on blind draw.

These standards have existed for years. As a career education professional, Peterson is either ignorant about a basic fact of the law governing school choice or he is willfully misleading Milwaukee Journal Sentinel readers.

Nic Kelly, President, School Choice Wisconsin

