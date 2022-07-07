Former teaching assistant pleads guilty to child rape, gets 15 years in prison

Jul. 7—Sergio Muterperl was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison after accepting a plea deal in state District Court on four child sexual assault charges, including two counts of raping of a child under 13.

Muterperl, 35, will be placed on sex offender probation for five to 20 years and sex offender parole for five years to life after he serves his sentence.

He was accused of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl between April and September 2020.

She told investigators he had assaulted her about 20 times, and she detailed the abuse she endured in graphic detail, court records state.

It was the third case against Muterperl, a former teaching assistant at Santa Fe Public Schools, alleging sexual abuse of a young child — and the only one that has resulted in a conviction.

When asked by District Judge Jeff McElroy whether he felt the evidence presented by prosecutors would have been sufficient to secure his conviction if the case had gone to trial, Muterperl initially said no.

"That's not how I feel," Muterperl said. "But I have gone ahead and take[n] a plea to lessen the blow to my family and myself."

For the purposes of the plea hearing, he eventually said he "did not challenge" the factual basis of the evidence.

Muterperl also was accused of attempting to restrain the girl's mother and trying to take away her phone when she confronted him about possible abuse of her child. He initially was charged with bribery of a witness and interference with communications, but both charges were dropped by the District Attorney's Office as a part of Wednesday's plea deal.

"We've saved a child from testifying at a trial," state prosecutor Anthony Long said in an interview after the hearing. "We've ensured that this individual is going to be off the streets, for a little while at least."

Muterperl's plea hearing came after a couple of court-mandated settlement conferences designed to gauge whether cases delayed by the cornavirus pandemic could be resolved without going to trial.

McElroy, a retired judge of the 8th Judicial District in Taos, was one of three retired judges asked by the state Supreme Court to oversee settlement conferences — a relatively "new thing," Long said.

"It's sometimes in the best interest of justice for a case such as this to be [pleaded] to a resolution for which all parties feel satisfactorily addresses the issues," McElroy said. "It was not a slam dunk, easy negotiation or settlement that we engaged on."

During Wednesday's hearing, McElroy said the girl's mother and victim advocates from the District Attorney's Office were present at the second settlement conference, along with prosecutors and defense attorneys.

Defense attorney Samuel Ruyle said in an interview after the hearing he was satisfied with the outcome.

"I think that justice was served," he said. "It was a tough set of facts."

Muterperl was charged in 2016 with multiple counts of criminal sexual penetration and criminal sexual contact of a minor under the age of 13, stemming from accusations he molested two girls while working in a school.

Both cases were dismissed. Muterperl had been fired from the district after the charges were filed.

One of the cases from Muterperl's time at Atalaya Elementary School was dismissed due to the state's inability to prosecute in a timely manner, according to court documents. The other case was refiled in 2018 by state prosecutors, but was dropped again, court records show, because the girl's mother was afraid testifying in court would further traumatize her daughter.

Muterperl also faced charges in 2016 tied to a protest against former President Donald Trump on the Plaza. He was accused of running from police and later pushing an officer down a stairwell in a shopping center.

McElroy said Muterperl's sentence was "very harsh" in terms of probation, parole and the sex offender supervision that is involved.

"It's a matter of public safety," he told Muterperl, "that you not be given the opportunity to do this sort of thing again to a child."