Former teammates honor Hall of Fame NC State coach Kay Yow

Trudi Lacey and Ronnie Laughlin both played at North Carolina State University under Hall of Fame coach Kay Yow, and they share as many moments as they do memories.

Lacey is now the coach at Johnson & Wales University, and she and Laughlin have turned Yow’s story into an inspirational message.

Yow battled cancer for more than 20 years before her death in 2009. In 2020, Laughlin was diagnosed with breast cancer, and she wrote a book about her experience, partly inspired by Yow’s battle.

>>In the video at the top of the page, Lacey and Laughlin speak with Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown about the Play 4 Kay initiative, and how Yow’s legacy continues to live on.

(WATCH: NC State sprinter brings home gold)