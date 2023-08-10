Former Teaneck chef arrested at JFK Airport - one day after sexual assault charges dropped

Shalom Yehudiel, a former Teaneck restaurant owner, was arrested a day after sexual assault charges against him were dropped in a Bergen County courtroom, his attorney said.

A day after a Bergen County judge dismissed sexual assault charges against Shalom Yehudiel, the former Teaneck restaurant owner was arrested on Tuesday while trying to leave the country at JFK International Airport in Queens.

The chef, who gained fame on the Food Network but then became embroiled in sexual harassment claims, remained in a Queens jail as of Wednesday morning, according to his lawyer, Lee Vartan.

The arrest followed an unusual, last-ditch attempt by a lawyer for one of Yehudiel's alleged victims, who filed a motion on Tuesday, a day after the criminal charges were dropped, asking a court to enforce a citizen's arrest warrant and warning that Yehudiel was a flight risk.

The 40-year old chef was arrested later that day at the New York City airport as he was planning to fly solo to Bangkok, according to prosecutors.

Yehudiel's wife and young daughter live in Florida.

Vartan said his client's arrest was "without merit, as prosecutors already determined." Yehudiel, he said, had every right to fly out of the country after the case against him was dismissed.

Bergen County prosecutors charged Yehudiel last year with assaulting an underage victim who worked for him at one of his Teaneck restaurants. But state Superior Court Judge Christopher Kazlau dismissed the five charges on Monday. He said the defendant's rights had been violated because the FBI, which originally investigated the allegation, had failed to turn over a video that Yehudiel said could clear him.

Kazlau dismissed the charges without prejudice, meaning that they could be reinstated if new evidence comes to light. Yehudiel was also released from any pretrial monitoring conditions.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office declined to comment Wednesday on his re-arrest.

Attorney Michael Gorokhovich, who is representing a second accuser in a lawsuit against Yehudiel, jumped into action after the dismissal, which he learned of in a call with a NorthJersey.com reporter.

Gorokhovich filed a motion demanding that Yehudiel be detained based on an outstanding arrest warrant his client had previously obtained.

"I told them he is a flight risk," Gorokhovich said in an interview Wednesday. "The man has no assets, no home, no business here in the U.S."

The attorney sought an emergent court order “to ensure that Yehudiel is located and arrested immediately, and that all appropriate federal authorities are notified of the arrest warrant so that Yehudiel may be detained and apprehended when attempting to cross a U.S. border.”

Yehudiel "was attempting to flee to avoid the criminal case brought by my client and any refiling of the dismissed indictment on behalf of the other victim," Gorokhovich told NorthJersey.com. "It was a miracle they caught him perhaps minutes away from boarding a plane out. By the time they caught him, he was already at the airport with a one-way ticket ready to start a new life far away from the victims."

Yehudiel was arrested by Port Authority police before he could board the plane to Bangkok, authorities said during a Tuesday hearing at the Bergen County Courthouse, according to an audio recording obtained by North Jersey.com.

"It took a village of everybody trying their hardest to make it happen. My client is incredibly relieved. She thought it was game over," said Gorokhovich.

But Vartan said there was "nothing new" in the complaint by Gorokhovich's client.

"It is based on the same information that the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office heard, twice, and concluded, twice, `did not support the issuance of criminal charges.'" he said. "This case will be summarily dismissed."

Yehudiel appeared on the Food Network's "Chopped" show in 2020 and earned fame as the first kosher chef to appear in the competition. In the wake of the assault allegations, he sold his two restaurants, Humble Toast and La Cucina Di Nava, last September.

