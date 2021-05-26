Former Temple Official To Testify Against Ousted Dean In Rankings Fraud Case

Ousted Temple Fox Dean Moshe Porat

An ex-administrator at Temple University’s Fox School of Business has agreed to cooperate in the prosecution of its former dean, who is facing federal charges tied to an alleged scheme to inflate the school’s position in national rankings, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Marjorie O’Neil — who as the school’s onetime finance manager prepared the data sent for the rankings each year — pleaded guilty Tuesday (May 25) to conspiracy charges, admitting that she aided dean Moshe Porat in falsifying the submissions that propelled the Fox School of Business to the top of the national lists.

The plea agreement requires O’Neil to testify against Porat should he take his case to trial — a decision sure to put added legal pressure on the onetime dean as he faces charges that could send him to prison for up to 25 years. Click here for Poets&Quants‘ coverage of the scandal.

Meet the 2021-2022 Harvard Business School Leadership Fellows

The Leadership Fellows Program at Harvard Business School is based on University Professor Michael Porter’s vision of developing a network of HBS graduates with cross-sector experience who are committed to addressing societal issues throughout their careers. The fellowship is a two-way commitment in which graduating students are offered once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to experience high-impact management positions in nonprofit and public sector organizations for one year at a competitive salary. At the same time, the hiring organizations leverage the experience, energy, and strategic and analytical skills of MBAs in roles that produce immediate results and build long-term capacity.

Since its inception in 2001, the Leadership Fellows Program has placed 254 fellows at organizations such as the City of Boston Mayor’s Office, Harlem Children’s Zone, Mercy Corps, Whitney Museum of Art, World Wildlife Fund, and the U.S. Department of Education.

“I am thrilled for this year’s Leadership Fellows and their incredible partner organizations,” notes Rob Zeaske (MBA 2002), director of programs at the HBS Social Enterprise Initiative. “This is an amazing year to be supporting our Fellows, their organizations, and their efforts to make meaningful impact on our communities. We need them now more than ever. As a past Leadership Fellow myself, I understand the power in supporting these highly capable new alumni with exceptional role models, mission-critical assignments, and dedicated professional development. I also know that this year can be transformative for both Fellows and their host organizations, especially in a challenging year like 2021.”

Row 1 (L-R): Rebecca Braun, Landon Acriche, Prerna Arya, Yogi Kurniawan, Sara Jetty

Row 2: Mae Abdelrahman, Steven Povich, Anuja Samuel, Soltan Bryce, Kelsey Roberts

Row 3: Shani Carter, Justin Kim, Silvia Adam Reig

What is a ‘mini MBA’? And do you need one?

Business owners often get a hands-on education in business just by running their venture every day. But in some cases, gaining more academic education after receiving an undergraduate degree can lead to new opportunities in terms of networking, accessing resources and leveling up your business acumen.

For business owners who don’t have the time or ability to commit to a full postgraduate business program, a mini MBA could provide a valuable option for continuing education and a way to further one’s career as a business owner and employer.

A mini MBA is a short course offered by business schools that provides an overview of a range of topics discussed in a traditional Master of Business Administration program, such as marketing, accounting, management, business strategy and finance. Mini MBAs are completed in less than a year and at a much less expensive price point than full MBA courses, which typically last two years and are often extremely costly. These smaller programs are offered by many of the top business schools in the country, such as Rutgers and Pepperdine, and are an increasingly popular option for those looking to brush up on their knowledge and expand their professional network without committing to studying a curriculum for two years.

Harvard Business Review

Making the most of the network you build during your internship

What’s the best outcome of an internship? If you said a job offer, you’re right. Well, partially.

While you may not be able to turn every internship into a full-time role, each experience will give you something much more valuable and long-lasting: relationships with the people you met and worked with, writes Northwestern Kellogg School of Management professor Ellen C. Taaffe.

The connections you make during your time at an organization can be stepping-stones to your next opportunity. But now that everything is virtual, how do you maintain them after your internship ends?

The answer is pretty straightforward: you reach out and continue to invest time in people.

Five Harvard Business School faculty members receive Class of 2021 Faculty Teaching Award honors

In a vote by the Harvard Business School MBA graduating class of 2021, students honored faculty members Malcolm Baker, Tony Mayo, Kristin Mugford, Tom Nicholas, and Sophus Reinert with a Faculty Teaching Award for their excellence and dedication to teaching, and for the positive impact they had both and in and out of the classroom.

As part of the nomination process, students identified professors who have enhanced the learning experience and were specifically asked to reflect on which teacher best demonstrated the following six criteria in both their Required Curriculum (RC) first year and Elective Curriculum (EC) second year:

Inspiration: transfers passion for the subject matter to students

Knowledge Transfer: makes difficult course material accessible to all students through clear explanations and demonstrated relevance

Accessibility: available to students outside the classroom on a personal and professional basis

Career Guidance: helps to identify industry contacts and evaluate potential career options

Quality of Life: helps to improve the quality of life on campus

Feedback: provides feedback that contributes to professional and personal development

