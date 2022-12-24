Former tenant at Idaho murder house shocked surviving roommates didn’t hear deadly stabbing

The off-campus home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death is notoriously “old” and incredibly “creaky,” according to one former tenant, who expressed shock anyone inside the residence was able to sleep through the bloody attack.

Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20 and Ethan Chapin, 20 were found dead inside a residence just off-campus in Moscow, where the three women lived with two other roommates. Each of the victims were fatally stabbed and were likely asleep when the attack began, a coroner has said.

The surviving roommates, who slept in the home the night of stabbings, called 911 upon finding the first victim the following morning.

Cole Alteneder, who graduated in 2022 and lived in the Moscow house his junior year, told ABC News it’s impossible to “walk up any of the stairs or on any of the floors without everybody in the house knowing it.” He added that the residence — located in a neighborhood known for its party scene — has three floors, each with two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Gonclaves and Mogen, who were longtime friends, were killed in their bedroom on the third floor of the off-campus house. Kernodle and her boyfriend, Chapin, were killed in her second-floor bedroom. Police said the surviving roommates were on the ground floor when the murders unfolded.

So far, no suspects have been identified in the slayings, but investigators have since ruled out the roommates as having played a role in the attack.