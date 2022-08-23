Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada, Cade Cothren indicted on federal corruption charges

Reporters follow and ask questions of House Speaker Glen Casada, right, regarding a bill during the legislative session May 1, 2019. Casada's then chief of staff, Cade Cothren, stands at left.

Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and his top aide Cade Cothren have been indicted on federal charges following a months-long corruption investigation.

Both face charges ranging from money laundering to bribery and were arrested Tuesday morning, according to a Department of Justice spokesperson.

Casada, who did not seek reelection this year, is the first current or former Tennessee Speaker of the House to be indicted in state history.

The charges mark a new low in a stunning fall for Casada, once one of the General Assembly's most powerful Republicans. He resigned the short-lived speakership in 2019 amid a texting scandal over sexually explicit and racist conversations with his former chief of staff, Cothren.

Both men are expected in court for initial appearances on Tuesday.

A grand jury officially indicted the pair on Monday, the Department of Justice said, on charges that could carry up to 20 years in prison.

Both men are charged with:

theft from programs receiving federal funds;

bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving federal funds;

honest services wire fraud;

conspiracy to commit money laundering

using a fictitious name to carry out a fraud;

eight counts of money laundering;

The indictment followed a swath of grand jury subpoenas sent in March to lawmakers and legislative staff, the latest development in a federal probe that spilled into public view in January 2021 when the FBI raided legislative offices and Casada's home, among others.

In early March, federal prosecutors charged Rep. Robin Smith with wire fraud, leading to a swift resignation and plea deal. Multiple legislators, including House Speaker Cameron Sexton, were subpoenaed to testify at a grand jury on March 28.

In Smith's case, prosecutors alleged Casada, Cothren and Smith worked to set up a shadowy firm known as Phoenix Solutions, concealing its operator as Cothren engineered legislative payments into kickbacks for Smith and Casada.

The Tennessee Registry of Election Finance has also investigated Casada and Cothren for their connections to the Faith Family Freedom Fund PAC.

The PAC's treasurer testified in January she opened the PAC for Cothren, who was her boyfriend at the time, but she said she had no further involvement in its operations.

On March 2, Cothren declined to appear after the registry issued a subpoena. Cothren's lawyer said her client invoked his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination, according to a letter sent to the registry's board.

An unnamed girlfriend of Cothren's was also involved in Phoenix Solutions, according to Smith's charging documents. Individual 3, referred to as Cothren's girlfriend, pretended to be a fictitious Phoenix employee, fabricating an email exchanged with Cothren.

Casada's rise and fall in Republican politics

Casada's political career began on Williamson County Commission in 1994. He would serve on the commission until he was elected Franklin's state representative in a special election in 2001.

He won the Williamson-based seat, vowing to fight the state's income tax, a highly contentious issue at the time.

While in House, Casada worked his way up through party leadership. In 2004, he was elected the Republican whip. Then in 2007, he was elected chairman of the caucus, a position he would hold until 2010 and from 2013 to 2016.

Casada challenged then Rep. Beth Harwell for the speakership in 2011, but lost. He was chosen as the party's majority leader in 2017.

Outgoing House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, left, hands the gavel over to newly elected House Speaker Glen Casada, R-Franklin, on the opening day of the 111th General Assembly Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

When Harwell chose to run for governor in 2018, the door reopened for Casada to become speaker in 2019.

During his time as speaker, Casada's most notable achievement was pushing through Gov. Bill Lee's school voucher plan.

The bill only passed after Casada made a deal with a House member to remove his county from the legislation. The move broke a deadlock, which would have seen the bill fail.

Casada claimed the distinction of being the shortest ever serving speaker in Tennessee when he resigned from the position in August 2019 in a different scandal involving Cothren.

After announcing he would leave the General Assembly at the end of 2022, Casada launched a failed bid for Williamson County Clerk, losing the Republican primary by a wide margin.

This is a developing story.

