Former Tennessee nurse found guilty of negligent homicide after accidental death

Reuters

U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday accused a Chinese citizen of seeking to pressure critics of China's government living in the United States to travel to China, where they might face punishment. Sun Hoy Ying, 53, was charged with two counts of acting and conspiring to act as an unregistered agent of the Chinese government, according to a complaint unsealed in Manhattan federal court. U.S. prosecutors said the FBI has been investigating people who at the direction of China's government were involved in a campaign, known as "Operation Fox Hunt" or "Operation Skynet," to forcibly repatriate people whom China considered fugitives.