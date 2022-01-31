Former Tennessee police chief convicted of using excessive force

A former Tennessee police chief who punched a handcuffed suspect during a 2014 arrest and assaulted another in 2017 has been found guilty of excessive force.

Anthony Bean, 61, was convicted last week on all three counts, the Department of Justice announced Saturday.

In the first incident, the 2014 arrest of a suspect identified only as “C.G.,” Bean, the Chief of the Tracy City Police Department, repeatedly punched C.G. in the face while he was handcuffed and compliant, according to prosecutors.

Three years later, Bean similarly punched another suspect, identified as “F.M.,” in the face during another arrest.

“Every person in our nation has the right to be free from unlawful abuse by police officers, including the use of excessive force during an arrest,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement.

“This verdict makes clear that law enforcement officials who use unlawful force are not above the law. We will not stand idly by in the face of criminal misconduct by law enforcement officials in any part of the country.”

Bean is due for sentencing on June 24, where he faces up to 10 years in prison on each of his three guilty charges.