Former Tennessee senator's law license suspended after federal guilty plea

Former Republican state Sen. Brian Kelsey leaves federal court Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Kelsey changed an earlier plea of not guilty to guilty Tuesday, on charges of violating campaign finance laws. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the law license of Brian Kelsey, the former Shelby County lawmaker who pleaded guilty in November to two felony charges in a campaign finance case.

Kelsey's license awaits further review from the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility, the state's formal disciplinary body for licensed attorneys.

The former state senator pleaded guilty to two federal corruption charges in what prosecutors described as a campaign finance conspiracy to benefit a failed bid for a U.S. congressional seat.

Kelsey did not seek reelection this year as his legislative career, once one of Tennessee's most promising among young Republicans, ended with a whimper under the cloud of his approaching federal trial. Kelsey initially called the charges a "political witch hunt," but moved to change his innocent plea earlier this fall after his co-defendant, Nashville social club owner Joshua Smith, pleaded guilty in the case.

Both men are scheduled for sentencing in federal court next year.

Kelsey's guilty plea now prevents him from holding state office, though it doesn't automatically mean Kelsey will permanently lose his law license. The Board of Professional Responsibility will hold a formal disciplinary hearing and ultimately forward their recommendations to the Supreme Court for final action.

Outside of the legislature, Kelsey has been an active constitutional lawyer, arguing high-profile cases like the contentious school voucher issue.

He was most recently a senior attorney at the conservative, Chicago-based Liberty Justice Center law firm. Following Kelsey's guilty plea, the center clarified he left the job in October.

