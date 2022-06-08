Former Terrebonne teacher faces 99 additional child pornography charges

A former Terrebonne Parish teacher accused of possessing child pornography is facing dozens of additional sex crime charges.

Eric Ball, 53, of Houma, was taken into custody June 1 after authorities found graphic images of children in his home, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

As the investigation continued, Ball was additionally charged this week with 99 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles. He now faces a total of 101 counts.

He was arrested at his home during a search conducted by the FBI and Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said federal investigators linked Ball to multiple images of children under 13 involved in sexual acts. The FBI and Sheriff’s Office are still reviewing evidence seized from his home.

Ball worked as a substitute teacher at a local Houma school and as a teacher at several schools in Terrebonne, officials said.

Schools Superintendent Philip Martin said Ball most recently worked as a substitute teacher on a day-to-day basis and is no longer employed in the school system. Authorities said no complaints about Ball were reported to local authorities prior to his arrest.

Sheriff Tim Soignet urged parents to be mindful of their children’s activities on social media.

“As parents, we must make sure we are talking to our children about all of the safety concerns associated with social media and the internet,” the sheriff said. “It is incredibly important to be vigilant when it comes to our children, and that includes knowing the current passwords, and checking their devices regularly, if not daily. We are the first line of defense when it comes to the safety of our children.”

The case remains under investigation and additional charges could follow, authorities said.

Ball was released from the Terrebonne Parish jail after posting $20,000 bail.

