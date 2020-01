Former Tesla Leader joins ThroughPut Inc. as Head of Product Management and Sales Engineering

The leading Industrial AI technology company further diversifies its leadership team and while raising additional capital to continue scaling operations globally

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut, Inc ., the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supply Chain pioneer that enables operations to increase output, quality, throughput, profitability, and safety through automated bottleneck elimination, today announced the appointment of Alla Anashenkova as the Head of Product Management and Sales Engineering. In this role, Alla will be responsible for overseeing the technical product roadmap and supply chain operations across all the creative, product, and technology teams and will report directly to the CEO.

The appointment marks a significant milestone for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supply Chain pioneer as Alla is the first female executive to take up a leadership role in the fast-growing company. Alla joins ThroughPut Inc. from Tesla, the Silicon Valley-based electric and autonomous vehicle pioneer led by global entrepreneur, Elon Musk, which recently overtook Volkswagen as the second most valuable automotive company in the world, and right on the heels of the Just-In-Time, Lean Manufacturing giant, Toyota. At Tesla, Alla spent nearly eight years navigating through supply chain nuances while scaling production over 100x. Prior to Tesla, she worked with Walmart leading project initiatives in the Transportation & Logistics segment in the then nascent Walmart.com, in order to leverage the giants existing operations, logistics and supply chain heft to take head-on the challenges emerging online from the eCommerce giant Amazon, and other budding disruptive fast-growing start-ups. Combining a unique pedigree, diverse industry experience, cross-border expertise, and the ability to thrive in fast-paced environments with a zeal to succeed, helps make Alla an excellent and uniquely qualified choice for this instrumental and status-quo challenging role.

Today the Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Industry 4.0 are driving unprecedented disruption across all industries, with notable progress for those able to attract top-notch, leading-edge talent with unique skill-sets spanning Operations, Technology, Industrial Data Systems, Business, Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Transformations, from their earliest seeds to the few proven successes thus far on the global stage. With such IIoT-led advancements, industrial processes, including traditional, linear manufacturing supply chains, are being transformed into dynamic, interconnected systems that provide executable insights with embedded domain expertise in real-time.

Despite these advancements, however, industrial companies are still battling the most fundamental issues around data-drive, Digital Operations, including disparate siloed data systems; outdated static business intelligence tools; simple analytics; manual spreadsheets; and even white boards and blackboards. As such, the vast majority of companies today are still not yet in a position to leverage real-time, 360-degree visibility across their operations and end-to-end supply chains. ThroughPut Inc. solves these challenges with unique capabilities inbedded in their real-time bottleneck detection, prioritization, and elimination software, ELI and ELITE. ThroughPut software enables the perfect solution for companies to process their existing data sets of any type with their existing teams to solve their existing problems - today.

In this context, Ali Raza, the CEO of ThroughPut Inc., explained, "Since the industry is already undergoing a major transition, for this critical role we were particular focused on the ability to handle complex supply chain dynamics with a strong aptitude towards using a data-oriented approach. Alla comes with the comprehensive end-to-end supply chain and operations management experience in conjunction with a valuable information systems background - a combination that is rare in our space." Commenting on the teams at Tesla and Walmart where Alla played key roles, Mr. Raza further explained, "Alla is also a natural leader who leads by example and is already drawing more top talent to the company. Thanks to Alla's deep experience in handling complex global analytics at Tesla, she has all the competencies that are needed to further accelerate our product innovation at the leading edge of Industrial AI Operations. We are excited to learn from her, grow with her, and expand our core domain industrial operations and data analytics competencies together."