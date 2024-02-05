Former Texas City Commissioner trial begins
The former Commissioner, Dee Ann Haney of Texas City trial begins for manslaughter.
The former Commissioner, Dee Ann Haney of Texas City trial begins for manslaughter.
The Iowa star is on a heater as of late, and it could mean she'll break the all-time scoring record on the day of the Super Bowl.
The 2024 Super Bowl is this Sunday — are you ready to watch?
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
How a dispute between Republicans and the Nevada legislature led to Haley running in one contest and Trump running in the other.
Here our are picks for the best secured credit cards, each tailored to foster your credit growth.
Parisians voted to triple parking rates for cars considered heavy, bulky, and polluting. The measure will come into effect on September 1, 2024.
The company sold its news aggregation service in 2022, not long after the founder was sanctioned at the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.
Microsoft is teaming up with media website Semafor on a new project that uses ChatGPT to aid in the creation of news stories.
With college sports in turmoil, the CFP management committee is still undecided on a future format. There are several key issues in play this week in Dallas.
The 2026 World Cup schedule is maddeningly complex. FIFA has revealed some details, but others won't be released until later.
FIFA unveiled the location for every 2026 World Cup game, including the final and opener, on Sunday. The entire tournament will be held in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Kliff Kingsbury is set to join Dan Quinn's staff in Washington.
The arrest of Mahomes' father took place eight days before Mahomes is slated to play in the Super Bowl.
A 2011 Saab 9-3 XWD Turbo4 Sport Sedan, one of the last Saabs ever sold in the United States, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
You need a lot more than a player going off to win in the NBA.
A 2007 Mitsubishi Colt CZ2 five-door hatchback in an English wrecking yard.
Republicans across the country are rallying behind Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in his legal and political standoff with the Biden administration over its handling of a surge of migrants at Texas’s border with Mexico. Here are four main things to know from this week regarding the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.
JuJu Watkins is 18 years old and just broke a 35-year-old USC scoring record.
Amid one of the most pivotal times in college athletics, the SEC and Big Ten are creating a joint advisory group to address the turmoil enveloping the industry.