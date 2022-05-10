Former Texas official to audit Tarrant County’s overcrowded Juvenile Detention Center

The former head of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services will conduct an audit of Tarrant County’s overcrowded Juvenile Detention Center.

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved a contract with Carey Cockerell “to look more closely at the situation and potential remedies.” Cockerell was Tarrant County’s director of juvenile services for 20 years before serving in the state role. He also later served as Kentucky’s commissioner of juvenile justice.

In recent months, overcrowding at the detention center has meant some juveniles slept on cots in the library and other common spaces. The county’s chief probation officer, Bennie Medlin, said those children have supervision, though the staff-to-juvenile ratio is not at state standards. There are 12 vacant positions including supervision, security and other support staff. Current staff have been working overtime to fill as many gaps as possible.

While the center has a capacity to house 120 juveniles, it’s only staffed for 104.

According to data released by Medlin, the average daily population rate has grown consistently since 2015, up to 118 this year. At its highest, the center held 138 juveniles.

The contract with Cockerell will pay $160 an hour, up to $12,000, through Sept. 30.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley wrote in a statement to the Juvenile Justice Board that while it awaits the results of Cockerell’s study, he will fully support Medlin as he seeks to address issues with the resources available to him.

“Let’s be clear,” Whitley wrote. “These are likely only temporary Band-Aids until we get a completed report. We need long-term, systemic solutions to the overcrowding.”

Last week, the Juvenile Justice Board voted to form a “triage” team that would meet when the detention center population rises too high. The team will give suggestions to Juvenile Judge Alex Kim, who is the only authority who can implement changes in the courtroom.