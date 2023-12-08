Former Texas police officer now behind bars, exclusive interview reveals court details

A former Abilene Police Officer is behind bars after pleading guilty to the second-degree felony charge giving tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to a minor.

Adam Wade Becker was sentenced to 90 days in jail and began his sentence Wednesday.

According to court documents, the complaint stems from a April 21 incident in which Becker gave THC-laced candy to a minor who was babysitting for his youngest child.

On that day, Becker offered the child chocolate that contained THC and the child said she "felt pressured to eat the THC chocolate." The minor subsequently ate one piece and kept the second piece, which was later seized by the Department of Public Safety.

"The seized chocolate did field test positive for THC," according to court documents. Becker later confessed in an interview with the Rangers that he had provided the minor with THC edibles.

In an exclusive interview with a Taylor County Courthouse employee, the employee revealed that Becker pled guilty to the second-degree felony in an "open plea." An open plea means that the defendant did plead guilty but left sentencing up to the judge.

In the subsequent hearing, the defense provided character witnesses, while the state provided evidence from the pre-sentence investigation. A visiting judge ruled that Becker would spend 90 days in jail and pay a $5,000 fine in addition to various court fees.

The judge also ruled that Becker would be sentenced to a suspended 10-year prison sentence. The suspension means that Becker will be on probation for 10 years, but if he violates that, he could spend up to 10 years in prison.

In a surprising twist, the judge also ruled that Becker will pay restitution to the minor victim, at an unspecified cost, as part of his probation. The judge was of the opinion that the victim could need counseling in the future as a result the incident April 21.

Becker resigned from his position with the Abilene Police Department April 24 and turned himself in to the Texas Rangers April 27.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Former Texas police officer behind bars for a crime involving a minor