Which former Texas Rangers star said a 2023 Series win would help ease pain of 2011 loss?

Texas Rangers legend Adrián Beltré still feels the sting of the team’s 2011 World Series loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

“We were so close, and not getting it done stays with you,” Beltré told reporters at Globe Life Field in Arlington Saturday.

Beltré, who played eight seasons for Texas from 2011 to 2018, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before game 2 of the World Series between the Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It’s the Rangers first World Series for the since the 2011 loss.

Having the Rangers win the World Series this year would take away some of the weight the 2011 team feels for not bringing home the championship, Beltré said.

The delivers a strike! pic.twitter.com/aJ6qQ1E4n5 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 29, 2023

The Rangers were one strike away from winning the 2011 championship in the bottom of the ninth inning in game 6 when the Cardinals mounted a demoralizing comeback to win the game and eventually the series.

“Hopefully these guys get it done,” Beltré said.