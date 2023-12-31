Former Texas Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson dies at 88

Former Texas Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, a trailblazing Black Democrat in who served in Congress for 30 years, has died at 88, her son said Sunday

“I am heartbroken to share the news that my mother, Eddie Bernice Johnson, has passed away. She was a remarkable and loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother, as well as a trailblazer and public servant,” her son, Kirk Johnson, wrote in a post on Facebook.

“While we mourn the loss of an extraordinary woman, we celebrate her life and legacy. She will be deeply missed.”

Johnson was born in Waco, Texas, on Dec. 3, 1935, and worked as a nurse before she was elected to the state legislature, becoming the first Black woman to represent Dallas in the state Senate since Reconstruction. According to the Almanac of American Politics: "She told the [Dallas] Morning News in 1987 that she first got interested in politics in the early 1960s, when she went to buy a new hat and was shocked to learn that blacks in the city weren't allowed to try on such headgear. She organized a boycott of the store."

She ascended to Congress in 1992, and later became the first Black woman to chair the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

In 2021, Johnson announced that she would not seek reelection in 2022. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) won the race to fill Johnson’s seat, with the congresswoman’s support.

Tributes to Johnson began to pour out Sunday from local politicians and her former congressional colleagues.

“I am stunned and saddened to learn of the passing of my dear friend, Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson. Congresswoman Johnson was a groundbreaking leader for this country and for our state and city, and there really are no words to express my profound sense of grief and loss at the passing of this legendary American,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson wrote on XSunday.

“Today, the world has lost a trailblazer, and Texas has lost one of its most dedicated public servants and iconic leaders,” Crockett said in a statement. “Everyday that passes is a day that I dedicate to continuing her work and attempting to fill her shoes.”

“North Texas and our nation mourn the loss of Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson. Congresswoman Johnson was a trailblazer, friend, and mentor to many, including myself,” Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Texas) posted.

“Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson's life was a demonstration of the importance of leadership with a purpose, the power of perseverance, and the impact of lifting others as we climb,” Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) wrote on X. “I'll miss her dearly and am praying for her loved ones during this difficult time.”

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), who joined Congress the same year as Johnson, described her as, “a treasured colleague, trusted confident, and most importantly, a dear friend.”