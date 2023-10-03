Former Texas sheriff's deputy charged in hit-and-run death of California man, prosecutors say

Louis Casiano
A former Texas sheriff's deputy has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a California man over the summer, prosecutors said Monday.

Giovanni Ceja, 31, pleaded not guilty in Riverside County in connection with the Aug. 7 death of Gilberto Sotelo, the Riverside County District Attorney's office said.

Ceja is charged with second-degree murder and hit-and-run involving death.

Giovanni Ceja sits hanscuffed in a Riverside County courtroom in an orange jumpsuit
Giovanni Ceja, 31, a former Texas law enforcement officer, pleaded not guilty Monday to the hit-and-run death of a California man over the summer.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office previously told Fox News Digital that Cejas was visiting family in Riverside when the incident occurred. He borrowed a family member's vehicle and drove to a bar Aug. 6.

He allegedly consumed "multiple" alcoholic drinks before driving back to a family member's home, authorities said. During the drive, he ran into Sotelo, who was putting gas into his truck on the side of a road.

"Ceja did not stop to render aid and fled the scene," the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

Giovanni Ceja mugshot
Giovanni Ceja was charged with murder, hit-and-run causing death and driving under the influence causing bodily injury.

Sotelo died at the scene. Ceja was arrested a week later in San Antonio, Texas and extradited to California.

He resigned from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office in lieu of termination and was given a dishonorable discharge.


