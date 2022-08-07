Former Texas teacher gets 60 days in jail for sexual relations with underage student

A former Texas teacher was sentenced this week to 60 days in jail and 10 years of deferred adjudication probation for sexually abusing an underage student, enraging the local community who felt the judge was too lenient.

Marka Bodine, 32, a former Tomball ISD teacher, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse of a child under 14. She must register as a sex offender following her jail sentence.

Bodine began a sexual relationship with the boy when he was 13 years old, authorities said. During their "relationship," Bodine sent the boy sexually explicit photographs and videos, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bodine was arrested in April 2021 after the student called both the school and the Tomball police department, FOX 26 reported at the time.

Some community activists criticized Bodine’s sentence as too lenient, FOX 26 reported. One activist, Quanell X, accused Harris County Judge Greg Glass of not being "qualified to protect the children of Houston and Harris County."

Assistant District Attorney Jana Oswald had asked the judge for a 20- to 40-year sentence, "given the seriousness of her crime and the lasting effects of the crime and the impact on the child’s life," the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said.

"Children are the most vulnerable members of our society. It is our duty to protect them, not harm them," the DA said.

Tomball is about 35 miles northwest of Houston.