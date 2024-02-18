Jailed former Thai PM and Manchester City owner released

Jailed former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been freed on parole from a police prison, just six months after his dramatic return to the kingdom from 15 years of self-imposed exile.

The controversial billionaire, twice elected premier and ousted in a 2006 military coup, was jailed for eight years on graft and abuse-of-power charges upon his return in August.

But his sentence was cut to one year by King Maha Vajiralongkorn within days of his return and the government said last week the 74-year-old was eligible for early release because of his age and health.

A homemade banner with the words “Welcome home” and “We’ve been waiting for this day for so so long” was seen hanging at the front gate of Thaksin’s house in Bangkok on Sunday, the Australian Associated Press reported.

Thaksin wore a neck brace and had his right arm in a sling as he was driven – accompanied by his children – from Bangkok’s Police General Hospital, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The former Manchester City owner’s homecoming came on the same day his Pheu Thai party returned to government in alliance with pro-military parties, leading many to conclude that a backroom deal had been struck to cut his jail time.

The rumours grew stronger when he was transferred to a police hospital within hours of being sentenced because of his poor health.

He was reportedly suffering from chest tightness and high blood pressure when he was admitted to hospital, and his family have said he underwent two operations in the following months.

The government has denied any deal and Srettha, of the Pheu Thai party, has insisted “he already served his jail time” - although it is not clear that Thaksin has spent any time in a prison cell.

The exact details of his parole are not clear, but Thaksin may be subject to monitoring - possibly with an ankle tag - and restrictions on his right to travel.

