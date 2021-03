Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is pregnant, and is requesting her federal trial be delayed again

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes is pregnant, her lawyer says.

Holmes expects to give birth in July, and is asking to push her trial back to the end of August.

The federal prosecution also requested a delay due to her pregnancy.

Founder and former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is pregnant, according to new court documents.

Holmes expects to give birth in July, and is requesting a delay to her federal trial, according to newly filed court documents. Both Holmes' lawyers and the prosecution requested the trial's delay. If approved, she'll face trial for multiple federal charges of fraud starting on August 31.

Holmes is accused of defrauding the company's investors out of millions of dollars after promising of a new type of blood test. That test was purported to perform a multitude of blood tests, able to detect everything from high cholesterol to cancer, with a simple pin prick.

The company raised over $700 million from investors on the promise of such a test. By August 2015, the FDA began investigating Theranos and found "major inaccuracies" in its tests.

Holmes, alongside former Theranos president Sunny Balwani, was charged with nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud by the US Department of Justice in 2018. She subsequently stepped down from her role as CEO.

