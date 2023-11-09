Former therapist accused of sexual abuse arrested after standoff in Utah County

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Provo police say officers arrested a former therapist reportedly accused of sexually abusing his gay Latter-day Saints patients following a standoff Wednesday in Utah County.

The Provo Police Department said the detectives had arranged to meet Scott Owen at the Spanish Fork Police Department, where he had allegedly agreed to surrender to authorities. But when he didn’t show up, a search began.

Suspect arrested after shooting at Antelope Island State Park leaves 1 injured

Detectives found Owen in his car near Thistle, about 25 miles southeast of Provo, where a standoff ensued, leading to a closure of part of Highway 89.

Tactical units with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office negotiated Owen’s safe surrender, police said. Officers booked Owen into jail on six charges of object rape and four counts of forcible sodomy.

No one was hurt in the standoff.

Provo police said they began investigating Owen following a pattern of abuse detailed in media reports. On Aug. 3, The Salt Lake Tribune published an investigation wherein a number of Owen’s former patients, gay members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, claimed he touched them inappropriately in therapy sessions.

In the wake of the story, the newspaper further reported that Canyon Counseling, the Provo business Owen had co-owned, closed not long after severing ties with him. The former therapist had built a reputation over two decades as a specialist who helps gay men in the Utah-based church.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.