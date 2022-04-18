Former Thousand Oaks resident accused of defrauding $1 million in investment scheme

A former Thousand Oaks resident had numerous charges filed against him for his role in an investment scheme that defrauded an estimated $1 million from victims, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

George Ronald Russell, 65, was charged with 12 counts of grand theft, six counts of money laundering, two counts of theft from an elder, two counts of attempted grand theft and two counts of felony possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

The charges stem from a booklet Russell first published in 2016 titled "The DUI Nightmare," which chronicles the consequences that result from a DUI conviction like fines and traffic school.

Between 2016 and 2021, Russell would go to investors and claim he was going to sell the booklet's copyright to a major corporation such as Walmart or Amazon for millions of dollars, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Howard Wise.

Once the investor paid Russell, Wise said Russell would tell the investor that Walmart or Amazon backed out of the deal and that he needed more money until he sold the rights to the booklet.

The complaint also found Russell resold interests in the booklet without fully paying back prior investors first. In total, the criminal complaint includes 10 parties who filed charges against Russell with an estimated sum of $1 million defrauded among them.

Wise declined to comment further on the case. Russell's attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

On April 1, Russell was arrested by deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Department in Nevada. He was extradited back to Ventura County and booked into county jail on April 9, according to online jail records. He remains in custody in lieu of $600,000 bail.

Russell was arraigned in court on April 11 and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is due to appear in court next for a bail review hearing on May 2. An early disposition conference is current set for 1:30 p.m. on May 10 in room 12 of Ventura County Superior Court.

The case was investigated by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims in the case, including victims of possible prior schemes. Anyone who has relevant information about the case or other incidents involving Russell can call Supervising Investigator Frank Huber at 805-662-1740.

