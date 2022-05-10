Former Tigers player, woman arrested for domestic assault, records show

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has arrested two people after a domestic disturbance.

On May 9, officers responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of GE Patterson Avenue at about 2 p.m.

Officers spoke with Ashley Carter who she wanted police present while her ex-boyfriend, Clyde Wade, picked up his belongings, records show.

While on the scene waiting for Wade to retrieve his belongings, officers heard a loud verbal disturbance coming from inside the bathroom.

According to an affidavit, as officers approached the bathroom, police saw Wade strike Carter twice with a closed fist. Wade told officers that Carter struck him first.

Both Wade and Carter were arrested for domestic assault and both were taken to Regional One Hospital for medical clearance, an affidavit said.

Wade is charged with domestic assault causing bodily harm and is out on bond, records show.

Carter is charged with domestic assault causing bodily harm and was released on her own recognizance, records show.

Neither has a court date set.

Wade played for the Tigers from 2002 to 2006, according to the school’s website.

