Former Tilden resident sentenced to 8 months jail, must register as sex offender

May 18—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A former Tilden resident who now lives in St. James, Minn., will serve eight months in jail after he was convicted Tuesday of sexually assaulting two girls.

Richard A. Williams, 42, pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to two counts of third-degree sexual assault and two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.

Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the jail sentence, and he placed Williams on probation for three years. Gibbs ordered the jail term on the fourth-degree sexual assault convictions and gave Williams a deferred agreement on the third-degree sexual assault convictions.

Williams has 60 days to report to jail; he can serve the sentence in a Minnesota jail if there is no additional cost to Chippewa County. Williams also must register as a sex offender for 15 years, and he must pay $1,772 in court costs and fines.

According to the criminal complaint, two girls told authorities that Williams sexually assaulted them at his home on 11866 Highway Q in the town of Tilden. The older girl said she was assaulted in 2010, when she was 8. The younger girl said she was assaulted in summer 2012, when she was 5. Both girls said Williams touched them sexually under their clothing. The older girl also said she was forced to touch him in a sexual manner.

As terms of his probation, Williams cannot have any contact with juvenile females, the victims in his case, or their families.

Williams was originally charged in June 2018 with first-degree sexual assault and repeated sexual assault of the same child.