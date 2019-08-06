Former Tinder exec sues over sexual assault, wrongful termination

Twitter More

Rosette Pambakian won’t back down.

The former Tinder executive filed a sexual assault and workplace retaliation lawsuit against the dating app’s parent companies on Monday. The filing comes roughly a year after the alleged groping was described in a separate lawsuit that claimed Match Group and IAC Interactive cheated Tinder founders, including Pambakian, out of billions of dollars.

While Pambakian’s assault was used as an example of mismanagement in the previous lawsuit, this time it’s front and center. Pambakian, who was head of Tinder’s communications at the time, says in court documents that former Tinder and Match CEO Gregory Blatt groped her breasts and thighs and kissed her shoulders, neck, and chest without consent after a 2016 holiday party. Earlier in the evening, he allegedly told her, “I get hard every time I look at you.” Read more...

