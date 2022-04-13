Former Tipp City deputy police chief gets jail time for OVI

Former Tipp City Deputy Police Chief Stephanie Slepicka was sentenced to seven days in jail after being arrested for OVI late last year.

Slepicka, 43, of Union was charged with driving under the influence, having weapons under the influence and a traffic violation in December. She pleaded guilty to all charges, according to court records. She changed her plea after initially pleading not guilty.

She resigned from her Tipp City police position in late December.

Slepicka was first spotted driving the wrong way on West Market Street in Troy around 12:40 a.m. Dec. 22 by a West Milton officer, who was returning to West Milton, according to a Troy police report. That officer flagged down a Troy officer to tell him about what happened.

“The vehicle did not use an evasive maneuver,” the West Milton officer told Troy Police. “To avoid the truck I had to hard brake and swerve right toward the ditch.”

Slepicka was arrested after a Troy officer found her driving on the wrong side of the road a short time later, a Troy police report read.

She told the officer who stopped her that she had a couple drinks. The officer said he smelled alcohol coming from her as she got out of the truck.

Officers also found a loaded handgun in her purse.

Initially, Slepicka declined to do any field sobriety tests. She ended up changing her mind at the police department, but was unable to blow for long enough to give police a valid breath test.

On Tuesday, Slepicka was sentenced to 180 days in jail for the OVI and weapons charge to be served consecutively, according to court records. 170 days of the sentence were suspended. She will receive a three-day credit, leaving just seven days left to be served.

She was also sentenced to two years probation, 70 hours community service and has had her license suspended until December 2023.







