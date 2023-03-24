Former TMH pharmacist found with cache of explosives, guns, drugs amid mass violence fears

Investigators believe a Tallahassee pharmacist who was found with a large cache of firearms, ammunition, homemade explosives and body armor may have been planning an attack on law enforcement or some other act of mass violence.

William Head III, a former pharmacist at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, was arrested Sunday after citizens contacted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with concerns about his mental health, his cache of weapons and comments he made, including that “the world would end” on April 1, according to court records.

Deputies contacted Head, who agreed to meet with law enforcement at a location near the 1300 block of Mahan Drive in far eastern Leon County. After Head arrived and got out of his car, a deputy noticed two long guns and “apparent contraband” in plain view inside his vehicle. Head was under an active domestic violence injunction and barred from having any weapons or ammo.

A search of his car turned up ten handguns and 15 rifles of various makes and models, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, multiple weapon magazines, both loaded and unloaded, two bulletproof vests, explosive materials, a straw with white powdery residue and a variety of prescription pills, including Adderall.

He was arrested on charges of violating the domestic violence injunction, possession of explosives, possession of a bulletproof vest while committing other offenses, concealed carry of a firearm without a license and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Leon County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond. He pleaded not guilty.

According to court records, concerned citizens filed sworn statements about Head’s recent “disturbing behavior,” including delusional thoughts, incoherent statements and warnings that the world was about to end. At the scene of his arrest, Head was read his rights several times but said he didn’t understand them.

“Despite this, William advised he did not drive his vehicle to the scene and that we should, in essence, figure out who did,” the arrest report says.

Investigators learned that Head, who has a home in Monticello, was staying at the Casa Bella Inn & Suites on Apalachee Parkway, where he’d paid to stay for the entire month. Deputies found suspected methamphetamine and more pills in his hotel room — but even more disturbing items at his house on East Bluebird Road.

Inside his residence were 10 to 15 bags of binary explosives, so-named because they consist of two ingredients that aren’t dangerous until combined together, and two containers of mixed binary explosives.

“Based on the deterioration of Head’s mental health, the statements made to deputies that he has ‘something set’ for them, the mixed binary explosives found with 25 firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and body armor, your affiant believes Head is planning or has planned to use these items in an incident that would cause harm to the citizens of Leon County,” a deputy wrote in the arrest report.

During Head’s first court appearance on Tuesday, several people, including the chief of security at TMH, gave statements about their concerns involving the defendant, his mental state and the possibility of violence.

Leon County Judge Jason Jones ordered Head held without bond. Assistant State Attorney Doug Hall filed a motion for his continued pretrial detention, writing that Head poses a “threat of harm” and that no conditions of release would reasonably protect the community.

Hall told the Democrat that he filed the motion because of concerns investigators and others had about the possibility of mass violence. He added it was unclear whether Head may have been targeting a specific person or place.

“There’s an individual with a lot of weapons, lots of ammunition, binary explosives, a bulletproof vest, controlled substances and the description of prior concerns of violence,” Hall said. “You add that up together and it just does raise concerns for safety.”

Head was issued his pharmacist license in 2011 and has no disciplinary history on file, according to Florida Department of Health records. His address of record was listed as 1300 Miccosukee Road, the location of TMH. A TMH spokeswoman said Head hasn't worked at the hospital since Dec. 1, but declined to provide more information, including his start date, citing hospital practice not to comment on employment matters.

