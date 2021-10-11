Former tobacco field where MLK Jr worked to be preserved

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SIMSBURY, Conn. (AP) — A plot of land in Connecticut, once a thriving tobacco farm where Martin Luther King Jr. worked as a college student in the 1940s, will be protected for its historic and cultural significance to the state's civil rights history.

The finalized sale of the 288-acre parcel of land was announced Friday. The nonprofit Trust for Public Land and the town of Simsbury plan to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 16 for the Meadowood site.

Nearly 130 acres of the land will be set aside for recreational access and roughly 120 acres for working farmland. The rest will be saved for future needs of the town of Simsbury while two acres will be kept for historic preservation purposes to tell the history of the property.

“The permanent protection of this historic site, including prime and important farmland soils, is a testament to collaboration among partners at the local, state, and federal level,” Connecticut Department of Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt said in a statement. “Together we will ensure that a cornerstone of Connecticut’s agricultural and cultural legacy remains intact.”

In what began as a citizens petition drive, Simsbury voters in May overwhelmingly authorized $2.5 million to purchase the property. Various state agencies, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the George Dudley Seymour Trust, individuals and foundations have provided additional funding for the site.

Historians believe King's experiences in Connecticut influenced his decision to become a minister and civil rights leader. He was among a group of students from Atlanta's Morehouse College students who were recruited by tobacco growers in Connecticut to work in the fields so they could earn money for tuition.

“On our way here we saw some things I had never anticipated to see,” King wrote his father in June 1944. “After we passed Washington there was no discrimination at all. The white people here are very nice. We go to any place we want to and sit any where we want to.”

In his later application to Crozer Theological Seminary, King wrote that he made the decision that summer “when I felt an inescapable urge to serve society. In short, I felt a sense of responsibility which I could not escape.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Violent crimes rise in Mexico; 94.8% go unpunished

    Two investigations warn about the rise in extreme violence and more killings in Mexico, especially against women and migrants.

  • Plenty of blame to go around as Jaguars’ skid reaches 20

    Jacksonville’s losing streak is far from a fluke. The Jaguars (0-5) have dropped 20 consecutive games, including a 37-19 loss to Tennessee on Sunday in which coach Urban Meyer’s team had so much go wrong. “Desperate for a win,” Meyer said.

  • Risky move: Biden undercuts WH executive privilege shield

    It’s a risky move by President Joe Biden that could come back to haunt him — and future presidents — in the hyperpartisan world of Washington politics. Democrat Biden has agreed to a request from Congress seeking sensitive information on the actions of Republican Donald Trump and his aides during the Jan. 6 insurrection, though the former president claims the information is guarded by executive privilege. The move by Biden isn't the final word; Trump says he will challenge the requests, and a lengthy legal battle is likely to ensue over the information.

  • Kyrsten Sinema hounded by activists at Boston Marathon

    Activists targeted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., as she ran in the Boston Marathon on Monday, urging her to support President Biden's $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, also called the Build Back Better bill.

  • Whitehouse admits Trump may not be mastermind behind DOJ scheme to overturn election

    Former President Donald Trump may not be the person who was "pulling the strings" behind a plan hinged on replacing the top Justice Department official with a loyalist willing to carry out a more aggressive strategy to challenge the results of the 2020 election, a Democratic Senate investigator admitted on Sunday.

  • 'Mark My Words': MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Reveals GOP's 'Chilling' Plot For 2024

    “We are in the midst of a rolling coup,” he warned before explaining the GOP's end game to subvert the 2024 election.

  • Grisham offers clue to Capitol riot investigators about off-the-books private meetings

    Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham suggested Capitol riot investigators should scrutinize private meetings devoid of documentation to understand fully a bid for the Justice Department to challenge President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

  • EU 'will start collapsing' unless it takes on Polish challenge - official

    The European Union "will start collapsing" unless it challenges a ruling by Poland's top court that national legislation trumps European laws, a senior official with the bloc said on Monday. More than 100,000 people protested in Poland on Sunday in support of the EU, sounding the alarm about what they fear is a prospect of their country following Britain and leaving the bloc in a "Polexit".

  • Border left 'wide open' after red states pull National Guard and police

    MCALLEN, Texas — The swarm of National Guard soldiers and state police that governors sent to guard the Texas-Mexico border earlier this summer is gone, leaving the border effectively unmanned with just 6% of the reinforcements left behind.

  • Democrats Contemplate ‘Horrible Possibility’ That Reconciliation Bill Will Die

    Senate Democrats are starting to fear they can’t win over Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

  • Trump on Supreme Court travel ban ruling: 'A tremendous victory'

    President Trump called the Supreme Court's ruling to uphold the travel ban against several majority-Muslim countries "a tremendous victory."

  • AQ Khan: The most dangerous man in the world?

    Western spies branded AQ Khan as dangerous as bin Laden - but many in Pakistan saw him as a hero.

  • Here’s What It Actually Means To Cut $1 Trillion From The Democrats’ Big Social Spending Bill

    Democrats will have to choose between greatly watering down all of their policies or giving up on some big promises.View Entire Post ›

  • Election workers accused of shredding voter applications

    Officials in Georgia's most populous county, where election operations are already under review by the state, have fired two workers accused of shredding paper voter registration applications, according to a county statement released Monday. Preliminary information indicates that the employees checked out batches of applications for processing, and they are alleged to have shredded some of the forms, the Fulton County statement says. The county statement says the applications were received in the past two weeks.

  • Trump reportedly came 'incredibly close' to naming Ivanka Trump as World Bank chief

    Trump reportedly came 'incredibly close' to naming Ivanka Trump as World Bank chief

  • Philippines president congratulates journalist Ressa on Nobel Prize

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's office on Monday congratulated journalist Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it "a victory for a Filipina" for which it was happy to see. Ressa, founder of Philippine news site Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov shared the 2021 prize https://www.reuters.com/world/philippines-journalist-ressa-russian-journalist-muratov-win-2021-nobel-peace-2021-10-08/?enowpopup after braving the wrath of the leaders of the Philippines and Russia to expose corruption and misrule.

  • Wisconsin court orders release of 2020 election investigation records

    Hours after a watchdog group sued Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for not disclosing records related to an investigation he ordered into the 2020 general election, a Dane County court ordered their release.

  • A Pentagon official said he resigned because US cybersecurity is no match for China, calling it 'kindergarten level'

    Nicolas Chaillan, the US Air Force's chief software officer, quit in September, citing insufficient investment in guarding from Chinese attacks.

  • China has won AI battle with U.S., Pentagon's ex-software chief says

    LONDON (Reuters) -China has won the artificial intelligence battle with the United States and is heading towards global dominance because of its technological advances, the Pentagon's former software chief told the Financial Times. China, the world’s second largest economy, is likely to dominate many of the key emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, synthetic biology and genetics within a decade or so, according to Western intelligence assessments.

  • He Saw America’s Crackup Coming in 2011—He Says It’s Worse Now

    Brent Stirton/Getty“Another outside possibility is that, faced with a major crisis, the federation’s leaders will betray their oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution, the primary adhesive holding the union together,” Colin Woodard wrote in the epilogue to his prescient 2011 book, American Nations: A History of the Eleven Regional Cultures in North America.”In the midst of, say, a deadly pandemic outbreak or the destruction of several cities by terrorists, a fearful public might condone the suspens