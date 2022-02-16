Former Tomahawk-Minocqua attorney enters into plea agreement on theft charges

MERRILL - A former Tomahawk and Minocqua attorney entered into a plea agreement Wednesday for criminal charges related to taking money from clients.

James T. Runyon, whose current address is listed as Pembine, pleaded no contest to one felony count of theft in a business setting and two misdemeanor counts of theft in a business setting. The misdemeanor charges were reduced from a second felony charge of theft in a business setting.

As part of the agreement, Marinette County Circuit Judge Jane Sequin, acting as a substitute judge in the Lincoln County case, did not find Runyon guilty of the felony charge. If Runyon, who appeared without an attorney, abides with the terms of a five-year agreement between him and Lincoln County District Attorney Galan Bayne-Allison, Sequin will not enter a conviction on the felony charge. The agreement includes repayment of money owed to the victims.

Sequin ordered Runyon to pay $886 in court costs on the two misdemeanor charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Runyon had been the attorney for two victims, and had numerous talks with them about retirement and investment opportunities. Runyon collected money on behalf of the two victims, according to the complaint.

Runyon put $205,274.27 of one victim's money into Runyon's trust account around July 16, 2014, according to the complaint. During about three years, all of the victim's money in Runyon's trust account was paid out to various sources. While some of the money was paid legitimately, $150,264.91 of the money was improperly paid out of Runyon's trust account without the victim's knowledge, according to the complaint.

Runyon put about $60,000 of the second victim's money into Runyon's trust account on Nov. 8, 2016, according to the complaint. During about two years, all the second victim's money in the trust account was paid out. About $50,000 of the money was paid improperly, according to the complaint.

Runyon sent a letter to the two victims that said, "things occurred at my office" and told the victims to contact the Wisconsin Lawyers Fund for Client Protection to get their money, according to the complaint.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court revoked Runyon's license to practice law in September 2020. The court documents in the disbarment case accused Runyon of taking almost $150,000 from clients. The criminal charges were filed in April 2021.

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Former Tomahawk-Minocqua attorney enters plea agreement theft charges