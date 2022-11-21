Former top aide to NJ Senate leader pleads guilty to tax evasion and wire fraud conspiracy

The former chief of staff to the New Jersey Senate president pleaded guilty Monday to one count of tax evasion and one count of wire fraud conspiracy in federal court in Newark.

Tony Teixeira, 43, of Elizabeth, made the guilty pleas before U.S. District Court Judge John Michael Vazquez.

Teixeira had resigned from his Statehouse position last month, according to a statement at the time from Sen. Nicholas Scutari, D-Union, president of the state Senate, the second-most powerful Democrat in New Jersey.

Teixeira was involved in a conspiracy to falsely inflate the invoices that a political consultant submitted to various campaigns, political action committees, and 501(c)(4) nonprofit organizations, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Between 2014 to 2018, Teixeira defrauded the organizations — many affiliated with former state Sen. Ray Lesniak — out of $107,800, which he failed to report on tax filings with the IRS.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Teixeira conspired with Sean Caddle, the man at the center of a murder-for-hire plot who is on home confinement after pleading guilty to hiring hitmen to kill his former friend and associate. Caddle, a political consultant, is cooperating with federal authorities on an unknown investigation, according to his attorney.

Lesniak, a powerful Union County Democrat, hired Caddle to create PACs and nonprofits to "raise and spend money to advocate on a variety of issues" and support candidates in local races, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Teixeira, who served as Lesniak's chief of staff, had influence over the consultants the groups hired and the budgets they received.

Prosecutors said Caddle and Teixeira agreed to inflate the invoices Caddle's consulting firms submitted and split the difference. Caddle paid a portion in cash and the rest through checks made out to Teixeira's relatives to conceal the kickbacks, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

"The whole thing surprises me," Lesniak told NorthJersey.com Monday. "I'm obviously disappointed. I gave [Teixeria] a second chance and he did very well as a chief of staff for so long. But apparently he had a big relapse. I was let down so badly by the two of them [Teixera and Caddle.] With Tony it was only money, with Caddle it was somebody's life. Two people who served me well."

Sentencing is scheduled for March 27, 2022. The wire fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years, while the tax evasion charge carries a maximum of five years in prison. Teixeira is represented by John Lynch of Union City.

Groups linked to Caddle spent money on Elizabeth Board of Education races; Newark, Bayonne and Little Ferry mayoral runs; a gubernatorial election and more according to federal and state campaign finance filings and incorporation filings. Federal agents raided Caddle's home three years ago seeking records for more than 50 such groups.

Teixeira had been listed in a September 2021 state subpoena seeking details on payments from Caddle. The state demanded information on nearly $50,000 in payments from Caddle and his consulting firm Arkady to Teixeira and his wife between 2015 and 2017.

In the past Teixeira did not respond to questions about what the payments were for. Caddle told NorthJersey.com in a phone call earlier this year that Teixeira did not work for Arkady, but confirmed he paid Teixeira.

“Tony has unquestionably endured his share of hardships, and while he has served the public in many admirable capacities and is a friend, nonetheless he erred and I acknowledge that,” Scutari said in his October statement. “I am glad Tony is accepting responsibility for his personal financial actions.”

Scutari declined to comment through a spokesperson after the U.S. Attorney's announcement Monday that Teixeira misused funds from political campaigns and nonprofits.

Teixeira resigned from his posts as chair of the Elizabeth Democratic Party and member of the Union County Board of Elections, according to a report from Politico New Jersey.

Teixeira had gone deep into debt before he became a top aide to Lesniak. A firm he created, Magellan Marketing, defaulted on a $245,000 mortgage loan from the Elizabeth Development Company in 2010, according to court records. Three years later, in 2013, a judge garnished wages Teixeira earned working for Lesniak and Re/Max Realty connected to the loan default.

