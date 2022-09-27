Former top cop in Hancock, Richmond indicted on theft charges

Sep. 27—Authorities have brought two felony theft charges against Andrew Wood, a former top police official in two southwestern New Hampshire towns.

The charges come nearly two years after town officials in Richmond and Hancock started investigating whether Wood, 53, was submitting time cards that had him working in both towns simultaneously. The sparsely populated Mondanock Region towns are about 30 miles apart.

Wood lives in Fitzwilliam. Efforts to reach him Tuesday were unsuccessful, and no lawyer has filed an appearance on his behalf, according to online court records.

On Tuesday, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced that a Cheshire County grand jury handed up the indictments against Wood.

Wood was the previous police chief in Hancock and was the officer in charge in Richmond. Indictments allege he submitted time sheets claiming hours worked in Richmond, but the work was not performed, according to Formella's office.

According to a news release, the alleged thefts took place between January 2017 and June 2019. The news release does not say how many hours were allegedly claimed, and it only puts the loss at more than $1,500 for each charge.

The alleged thefts took place during 2018, when Richmond voted to disband its police department and contract with the Cheshire County Sheriff Department for police services.

In November 2020, Hancock official said they were investigating whether Wood double dipped in both Hancock and Richmond. A month later, Richmond officials said they were comparing Wood's time sheet to information from Hancock.

Wood denied any wrongdoing at the time.

"It is virtually impossible to document all of the calls I receive and the work I perform on my personal time as I must remain accessible to my employees and the citizens of Hancock at all times," Wood said at the time.