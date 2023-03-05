Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank - FT

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Bern
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Harris Associates, one of Credit Suisse's longest major shareholders, has sold its entire stake in the Swiss bank after losing patience with its strategy to stop persistent losses and a client exodus, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Harris, which had remained loyal despite a string of scandals at the group, disclosed a stake of about 10% in the bank last August but reduced it to 5% in January.

Harris started to cut its exposure in October after Credit Suisse raised 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.27 billion) from investors, and when Saudi National Bank supplanted it as the top investor, David Herro, deputy chairman of Harris Associates, told the Financial Times.

"There is a question about the future of the franchise. There have been large outflows from wealth management," the newspaper quoted Herro as saying. Credit Suisse reported a sharp acceleration in withdrawals in the fourth quarter, with outflows of more than 110 billion Swiss francs ($120 billion).

"We have lots of other options to invest," he added. "Rising interest rates mean lots of European financials are headed in the other direction. Why go for something that is burning capital when the rest of the sector is now generating it?"

Harris Associates did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In an emailed statement to Reuters on Sunday, Credit Suisse said, "we are ahead of our plan and have clear strategic objectives."

"We are laser focused on successfully executing our plan and on progressing toward our targets to ensure new Credit Suisse delivers sustainable value for all our stakeholders," the statement added.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank has also begun a major overhaul of its business, cutting costs and jobs to revive its fortunes, including creating a separate business for its investment bank under the CS First Boston brand.

Credit Suisse last month reported its biggest annual loss since the 2008 global financial crisis after rattled clients pulled billions from the bank, and it warned of a further "substantial" loss this year.

($1 = 0.9357 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Akriti Sharma; Editing by Richard Chang)

Recommended Stories

  • SoftBank’s Arm Aims to Raise $8 Billion in US IPO: Reuters

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s Arm Ltd. is seeking to raise at least $8 billion in a US initial public offering, Reuters reported.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieStock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading SessionsChina’s Cautious Growth Target Gives World Economy Little HelpWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless Stores in NYC, San Francisco and SeattleThe British chip designer is exp

  • ECB facing high core inflation in the near term, Lagarde says

    Underlying inflation in the euro zone will stay high in the near term so a 50 basis point European Central Bank interest rate increase later this month is increasingly certain, ECB President Christine Lagarde told Spanish media group Vocento. The ECB has already raised rates by 3 percentage points since July and essentially promised another half a percentage point increase on March 16 but investors have recently speculated on an even bigger move given poor inflation data. Lagarde said the flagged increase is now "very very likely" but she also warned that underlying inflation, which filters out volatile food and fuel prices, could stay uncomfortably high even as the overall inflation rate drops in the coming months.

  • Australia Set to Raise Key Rate Even as Economic Impulse Softens

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank is set to raise interest rates for a 10th straight meeting on Tuesday, with policymakers facing a complex messaging task for an outlook of slower economic growth and still-elevated inflation. Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieStock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading SessionsChina’s Cautious Growth Target Gives World Economy Little HelpWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceAmazon Is C

  • Sue Gray’s appointment is unconstitutional – and Keir Starmer should have known better

    If Sue Gray becomes Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, she would be setting a dangerous precedent. Her appointment would be both unprecedented and unconstitutional.

  • All ambulance strikes suspended after final union agrees to pay talks

    Ambulance strikes in England will not go ahead this week after Unite became the latest and final union to call them off.

  • Long-awaited treaty agreed to protect the high seas

    STORY: Negotiators from more than 100 countries completed a U.N. treaty late on Saturday (March 4) aimed at protecting the high seas.It's a long-awaited step that environmental groups say will help reverse marine biodiversity loss.Very little of the high seas, which are outside national jurisdictions, are subject to any protection.Pollution, acidification and overfishing pose a growing threat.The legally-binding pact, to conserve and ensure the sustainable use of ocean biodiversity, has been under discussion for 15 years.This is U.N conference president Rena Lee after a marathon day of talks."The ship has reached the shore".Economic interests had been a major sticking point throughout the latest round of negotiations.Developing countries were calling for a greater share of the spoils from the "blue economy," including the transfer of technology.The treaty is seen as a crucial component in global efforts to bring 30% of the world's land and sea under protection by the end of the decade.Greenpeace says 4.2 million square miles of ocean needs to be put under protection every year until to meet the target, which is known as "30 by 30".Laura Meller, a Greenpeace oceans campaigner who attended the talks, said countries need to formally adopt and ratify the treaty as quickly as possible to bring it into force "and then deliver the fully protected ocean sanctuaries our planet needs."

  • Four reasons why Newcastle United should not panic

    At first glance, Newcastle United are struggling. Three successive defeats for the first time under Eddie Howe and just three goals scored in eight Premier League games are all the evidence you need to show they have lost momentum.

  • Derbits of destroyed apartment building in Zaporizhzhia removed

    Work on clearing debris at the site of an apartment building destroyed by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia has been completed. 13 people lost their lives. Source: Serhii Kruk, Head of the State Emergency Service, on Facebook; Head Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast Quote from Kruk: "Zaporizhzhia.

  • 2 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Everyone likes the idea of investing in the way Warren Buffett does, but his not-so-secret star ingredient, patience, can be tough to implement in practice. Since March 2003, the 650% total return of his company, Berkshire Hathaway, has proven his approach, trouncing the market's return of around 582%. If you want to try to get something that will hopefully approximate those good returns over the next 20 years, it could be as simple as buying shares of a couple of Buffett's favorites and then forgetting about them for as long as you can manage it.

  • Harris Associates Sells Entire Credit Suisse Stake, FT Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Harris Associates sold its entire stake in Credit Suisse Group AG, according to the Financial Times, ending ties with the firm after about two decades of ownership and piling further pressure on the Swiss bank’s leadership.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieStock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading SessionsChina’s Cautious Growth Target Gives World Economy Little HelpWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceAmazo

  • I grew up in London and moved to New York a year ago. 7 differences have shocked me, from how expensive NYC is to tipping culture.

    New York's food scene impressed me, but tipping was something I had to get used to as a Londoner, as well as the lack of green spaces.

  • Goldman Sachs is among the suitors hoping to buy Subway for an estimated $10 billion: Report

    Goldman Sachs' asset management arm is one of at least a handful of potential Subway buyers, Sky News reported Saturday.

  • The Housing Market Flips. The First Sign of a Reversal in Prices Is Here.

    The housing market may have reached a turning point in February, with slow price gains turning into declines.

  • If You're Doing This in Your Brokerage Account, You're Setting Yourself Up to Fail

    If you have money you don't need to put into your savings account for emergencies or near-term goals, then it pays to put it to work by investing it. Doing so could cause you to lose money in the stock market rather than grow wealth. As just mentioned, the stock market can be quite fickle.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Nvidia in 1999, Here's the Shocking Amount You Would Have Now

    It's the year that shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) traded publicly for the first time. Nvidia was founded in 1993 by a trio that includes Jensen Huang, the company's president and CEO from the start. With the onset of personal computing, the team set out to deliver 3D graphics to the gaming and multimedia world, and it delivered its first graphics chip in 1995.

  • The new era of investing is here and stocks will no longer be the key player, a top global strategist says

    Insider's Phil Rosen sits down to interview Seema Shah, the chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management.

  • This Stock Could Soar By as Much as 106%, According to Wall Street

    Some of Wall Street's predictions seem a bit aggressive, but investors should still consider this company.

  • People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying

    With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers have also been turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. See: Costco's Best Deals?...

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) have what it takes to be companies that provide impressive returns on a relatively small investment. Up by 63% year to date, Nvidia stock is surging as investors gain optimism about its future. While the company is still experiencing weakness in its gaming segment, the computing hardware and software designer's new pivot to artificial intelligence (AI) could help lead to the next leg of sustainable expansion.

  • Top Reasons Not To Roll Over Your 401(k) To an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.