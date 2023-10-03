A former top education official has been named temporary president of Broward College

After receiving 11 applications and interviewing three candidates, the Broward College Board of Trustees on Tuesday selected Henry Mack III — an education lobbyist for Florida’s largest lobbying firm and a former top official at the state’s Department of Education — as acting president of the college.

Mack’s appointment comes 20 days after President Gregory Haile resigned abruptly and without much explanation on Sept. 13. The board officially accepted Haile’s resignation Sept. 26.

The trustees expect Mack, who was recently a finalist for the president position at Florida Gulf Coast University near Fort Myers, to lead one of largest colleges in the U.S. for at least three to six months. Both parties will negotiate his start date and compensation in coming days, said Board of Trustees Chair Alexis Yarbrough.

The trustees also interviewed Cesar Florian and Barbara Bryan for the role on Tuesday.

Florian, a lawyer certified to practice in New York, worked at the college as a tutor from 2009 to 2011 and now owns an immigration legal services business in Hollywood.

Bryan, who worked full-time at the college for about 25 years until she semi-retired in 2013, leads her own higher education consulting business and still works part-time with student affairs.

This is developing story will be updated.