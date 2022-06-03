Former top Trump adviser Peter Navarro indicted for refusal to comply with Capitol attack inquiry

Hugo Lowell in Washington
·1 min read
Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP

Peter Navarro, a top former White House adviser to Donald Trump, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack.

The justice department said in a news release that Navarro was indicted with one count for refusing to appear at a deposition and another for refusing to turn over documents as required by the panel’s subpoena.

Navarro’s indictment, the department said, was unsealed a day after it was returned by a federal grand jury in Washington that acted on a contempt referral made by the House of Representatives after he declined to cooperate with the January 6 inquiry.

The justice department told the Guardian that Navarro is expected to appear before Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui in the US district court for the District of Columbia in the early afternoon on Friday.

Navarro did not respond to a request for comment.

More details soon …

