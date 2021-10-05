Former Tower Health doctor charged with secretly recording guests in his bathroom

Oct. 4—Berks County detectives said a former Tower Health family physician secretly recorded guests, including six children, as they showered or used a bathroom in his Amity Township home over several years and that he sexually abused two boys.

Investigators said they recovered 2,822 videos and 1,400 still images dating to 2018 from the data card of the camera that Justin S. Rutherford, 32, used to record various guests and family members. Investigators said they've identified six juveniles and two adults who were unknowingly recorded in the bathroom of the home in the 400 block of Pleasant View Drive. One of the two sexually abused teens was also among the victims who was recorded, investigators said.

Rutherford was arrested Saturday at Dulles International Airport by local authorities in Virginia on a warrant from detectives from the Berks County district attorney's office, investigators said Monday.

Chief County Detective Michael L. Gombar said Rutherford was returning from the United Kingdom. He had left the country after investigators raided his home in early August and confiscated numerous electronic devices.

"He didn't know there was a warrant filed against him at that time," Gombar said. "We were just fortunate enough to have that warrant."

Rutherford is being held in Loudoun County Adult Detention Center in Leesburg pending extradition to Berks to face charges of rape, sexual assault and criminal use of a communication facility.

In an email statement, West Reading-based Tower Health said: "We are aware of the charges filed by the district attorney involving Justin Rutherford. We are cooperating fully with the authorities on this matter and are not able to comment on an ongoing investigation. Justin Rutherford's employment by Tower Health and his membership on the Tower Health medical staff has been terminated."

Investigators said the investigation began July 17 after a 13-year-old boy and his mother went to Amity Township police with the camera the boy discovered while showering at Rutherford's home. Amity police seized the device and contacted county detectives for further investigation.

The boy, who was interviewed in the presence of his mother, said he was at a friend's house, using the second-floor bathroom, when he noticed a black cube plugged into a wall outlet. He saw a faint blue light illuminated on the corner of the cube.

The boy thought it was a camera and called his mother. He described what he found and sent her photographs of the cube. She conducted some research and concluded the box was likely a camera and told her son to take the device.

The boy, who was apprehensive, shared his concerns with a male friend who was at the residence. The friend went to the bathroom and removed the cube from the outlet.

The pair immediately left the residence with the device.

On July 20, Berks County Children and Youth Services caseworkers interviewed Rutherford, and he denied any knowledge of a camera in the bathroom.

On July 27, detectives obtained a search warrant to examine the camera and found the videos that captured unsuspecting people in various states of undress.

The camera appeared to be motion activated and had the capability of being viewed live through an application and potentially downloaded to a cellphone.

On Aug. 10, detectives searched the Rutherford home, seized numerous electronic devices and found another black cube device inside a nightstand, closest to where the defendant slept.

That led detectives to identify two male teen victims, who disclosed they were sexually abused and assaulted by Rutherford.

One of them, a 17-year-old, said Rutherford gave him marijuana and alcohol and sexually assaulted him after he became intoxicated and fell asleep.

The other victim, now 16, said Rutherford sexually abused him for several years, beginning when he was 11 and continuing through this summer.

The investigation continues, and detectives said they are trying to identify additional unsuspecting victims who were recorded