Former Town of Wilson building inspector charged in public corruption case

Apr. 21—LOCKPORT — The former code enforcement officer in the Town of Wilson is facing multiple charges after an investigation into reports of possible public corruption in his office.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced Friday afternoon that Christopher L. Jordan, 47, of Wilson, has been charged with third-degree corrupting the government, a class D felony, fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and official misconduct, a misdemeanor. Jordan pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment and was released on his own recognizance because none of the charges qualified for bail under New York's bail reform law.

Seaman offered no comment on the charges other than to indicate in a statement that, "A charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty."

The charges are the result of a probe by confidential investigators in the District Attorney's Office. The Office of the New York State Comptroller's Division of Investigations is also reportedly reviewing evidence in the case.

The investigation was focused on Jordan's work as the Wilson building inspector and code enforcement officer.

The Gazette has learned that the allegations behind the charges include claims that Jordan issued work permits without having them filed with the town clerk and that he took payment for the permits in cash and never submitted those payments to the town.