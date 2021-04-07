Former track coach duped female athletes into sending nude photos, U.S. prosecutors allege

Nate Raymond
·2 min read

By Nate Raymond

BOSTON (Reuters) - A former track and field coach at Northeastern University and other schools was arrested on Wednesday on charges that he perpetrated a scheme to trick female student-athletes to send him nude or semi-nude photos through sham social media accounts.

Federal prosecutors in Boston said Steve Waithe, 28, through pseudonyms contacted Northeastern athletes on social media to dupe them into believing he had found compromising photos of them online and could help remove them if they sent him additional nude photos.

He was arrested in Chicago, where he now resides, on charges of cyberstalking and wire fraud. A defense lawyer could not be immediately identified. Northeastern did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Waithe worked at Northeastern in Boston from October 2018 to February 2019. He has also coached at other schools including Penn State University, the Illinois Institute of Technology, the University of Tennessee and Concordia University Chicago.

The scheme to trick Northeastern athletes into sending him nude photos began in February 2020, prosecutors said.

Under the Instagram alias "privacyprotector," he told one victim that his job was "image scrubbing" and asked for any "pictures of you nude currently that I can use as reference," according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors said he also cyberstalked one female athlete online and, claiming to be from Snapchat's support team, tricked her into providing her passcode and obtained nude photos.

Under the name "Katie Janovich" or "Kathryn Svoboda" and the premise of an "athlete research" or "body development" study, he emailed athletes and requested photos of them in a "uniform or bathing suit to show as much skin as possible," the complaint alleges.

More than 10 people were victimized by that "body development study" scheme, prosecutors said, adding investigators had identified over 300 related nude and semi-nude images of his victims in Waithe's email accounts.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Howard Goller)

  • Elite University Track Coach Stole Athletes’ Nudes Then Extorted Them: Docs

    Derik Hamilton/GettyA track coach who left Northeastern after a sexual harassment investigation and was then hired by another university is facing several charges after allegedly duping female athletes to send him nude photographs in an elaborate social media scheme—and cyberstalking at least one of them.Steve Waithe, 28, has been charged with cyberstalking and wire fraud after allegedly using several online aliases to “trick female then-current or former Northeastern University Track and Field athletes into sending him nude or semi-nude photos” by claiming their private photos had been posted online, prosecutors said. Authorities also allege Waithe cyberstalked at least one former Northeastern athlete, according to an affidavit unsealed on Wednesday.He was arrested Wednesday in Chicago and is expected to make his initial court appearance this afternoon.He Applied for a Gov’t Job—Then Fessed Up to Terror Plots on the Polygraph Test: FedsPrior to starting his coaching career, Waithe was a college athlete himself at Penn State University, competing in the Men’s Triple Jump Championship in 2014. Four years later, he joined Northeastern as an assistant coach for vertical jumps, after serving as an interim coach at the University of Tennessee, according to Northeastern’s website. Prosecutors state that Waithe also worked as a track and field coach at Penn State, Illinois Institute of Technology, and Concordia University in Chicago.During his tenure at Northeastern, prosecutors allege, Waithe would regularly request to use his student-athletes cell phones, claiming that he needed to film “their form at practice and at meets.” While he sometimes did record their performances, he was also seen “scrolling through” their phones—and he allegedly stole their private nude photographs. On at least one occasion, he held on to one female athlete’s phone for several hours during a 2019 track and field meet at Harvard.Prosecutors state Waithe’s actions escalated in 2020 when he began a scheme to trick current or former Northeastern female athletes to send him photographs by contacting them through Instagram. Waithe would tell them that he found “compromising photos of the victims online, and offered to ‘help’ them get the photos removed from the internet.”“Waithe also sent examples of the compromising photos to the victims,” the affidavit states, adding that he sent about 100 Instagram messages to known victims.“In perpetuating the scheme, Waithe repeatedly employed the same basic pattern of conduct: disclosure of compromising photos of the victim, a claim that the photos had been discovered online, and a request for additional photos.”Prosecutors allege he used various pseudonyms to conduct his scheme, including “Privacy Protected,” “Katie Janovich,” and “anon.4887.”In one conversation with a woman identified as “Victim 1,” Waithe identified himself as “Katie Janovick” and stated that he’d found compromising photos of her online. After sending Victim 1 photos of herself, Waithe wrote: “Sorry [,] I created this [anon.4887 Instagram] profile to help out don’t wanna be part of the drama.”“Still presenting himself as ‘Katie Janovich,’ Waithe indicated that he had ‘screenshotted’ the photos, in a purported effort to ‘help.’ In addition to photos of Victim 1, Waithe also sent nude or semi-nude photos depicting other young women, including other female members of the Northeastern Track and Field team,” the affidavit states.The affidavit states that after Victim 1 agreed to allow “Katie” to assist her in finding photos of her and her friends online, Waithe said: “Not until you send me pictures of you.” He allegedly repeatedly asked for photos of Victim 1, telling her “I’ll send you all the personal ones if you send me you[;] that’s the only way[.] I also saw another girl that you might know too. But only if you send yours.”Prosecutors list similar stories for at least five other victims, detailing how Waithe would offer his services to photos on the “dark web” or other parts of the internet by “image scrubbing” and “reverse image search.” Each time, he would insist he helped other “Northeastern athletes” with similar problems.‘Should I Kill Joe Biden?’: Feds Say Nomad Busted With Car Full of Guns Debated Assassinating Ex-Veep When some of the women started to suspect Waithe was involved, the affidavit states, he began to use the same scheme to get the trail off of him. Using his pseudonym “Privacy Protected,” Waithe told one victim that he had done some digging that found that “Steve Waithe” is not associated with the IP address that was taking the photographs.“Can anyone track my fake Instagram account back to me,” Waithe allegedly searched in May 2020, an indicator that he was starting to get worried his scheme was unraveling.About a month later, Waithe switched gears and began to allegedly cyberstalk at least one Northeastern student-athlete, identified as “Victim 6”. Prosecutors allege he sent messages to her from social media, an anonymized phone number, and Snapchat. Using the pseudonym “Privacy Protector,” Waithe also sent her at least seven “nude” or “semi-nude” photos of other victims under the pretense of trying to help her find the origin of her own photos. Waithe even contacted Victim 6’s boyfriend in desperate attempts to get more photos, prosecutors say.The affidavit states that Waithe was accused of sexual harassment at Northeastern, which spurred a Title IX investigation before he was eventually left in February 2019. Shortly after he departed the Boston school, he was then hired by Concordia University Chicago as an assistant track coach. Neither university responded immediately to requests for comment on Wednesday.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

