Former tractor-trailer driver pleads guilty to murdering woman, dumping body along I-80

Sep. 15—LEWISBURG — Accused murderer Tracy Ray Rollins Jr. pleaded guilty to homicide charges Wednesday in the death of a woman whose body was dumped along Interstate 80 in Union County.

As part of a deal, Rollins pleaded guilty to third-degree homicide and 20 counts of abuse of a corpse in a hearing. Union County President Judge Michael H. Sholley presided.

Rollins, 30, was charged with fatally shooting Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Virginia, inside the tractor-trailer he drove for his job sometime after midnight Feb. 7. He then left Landrith's body at the Mile Run exit in Buffalo Township, where she was discovered later that morning.

Rollins faces up to 40 years in prison for homicide and extra charges for each of the 20 shots he fired into the victim after she was deceased.

According to District Attorney Pete Johnson, each bullet is a separate count.

Rollins faces up to 80 years incarcerated, tantamount to a life sentence. Sholley noted Rollins has no prior criminal history.

Rollins was arrested in Connecticut on Feb. 10, 2021, after Pennsylvania State Police, in partnership with other law enforcement, tracked him down using surveillance video and receipts.

Rollins was extradited back to Pennsylvania on Feb. 23.

Sholley said the plea agreement is pretty straightforward. He asked Rollins if he committed the crimes laid out against him.

"Yes," said Rollins.

Defense Attorney Brian Ulmer said he did not foresee a situation in which Sholley would not accept the plea deal.

"He's not a monster but he did what he did," said Ulmer.

Rollins awaits sentencing following a pre-sentence investigation. An Oct. 3 jury selection date for Rollins' trial is canceled.