Former Traverse City woman identified 43 years later as possible homicide victim

Apr. 5—TRAVERSE CITY — A former resident of Traverse City, known for more than 40 years as "Jane Doe" by Ohio law enforcement, has finally been identified as Patricia Eleanor Greenwood.

Her body washed up on the shores of Lake Erie in Sandusky, Ohio, 43 years ago. She would have been 75 today.

In a statement, the Porchlight Project — a 501©(3) nonprofit that offers funding for DNA testing and genetic genealogy for Ohio cold cases — said Greenwood's body was partially decomposed when it was discovered on the beach near Cedar Point Road on March 30, 1980.

Investigators told Porchlight Project board member Nic Edwards that the woman was white, between 20 and 30 years old, 5-feet-5-inches tall and 120 pounds.

She had been wearing a yellow, "disco style" dress, but had no hair, scars, jewelry or other identifying items on her body at the time she was found, according to Edwards.

U.S. Marshals initiated the re-opening of Greenwood's file after they found an old teletype from 1980 in another missing person's cold-case file.

In 2021, Porchlight offered to pay for any testing necessary to confirm the identity of "Jane Doe." Sandusky Police Department Detective Eric Costante agreed and sent a tissue sample to Bode Technology, a forensics lab in Virginia.

"Bode received the skeletal remains in late 2021 at our Lorton, Va., facility," Teresa Vreeland, director of Forensic Genealogy Services at Bode Technology, said, "and began the critical and sometimes challenging DNA extraction process."

After the lab extracted suitable DNA, a sample was used to identify genetic variations, known as single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs). The high-density SNP testing "provided the starting point" for the Bode Forensic Genealogy team, which utilized public databases, along with the other evidentiary information, to generate a single strong lead for the Sandusky Police Department, Vreeland said.

Story continues

"This case, and similar cases, highlight the successful outcomes that can happen when advanced technology, combined with the expertise and tools available to genetic genealogy, are applied to cold forensic cases," she said in a statement to Porchlight.

The genealogy work by Bode led Constante to a family tree where 12 children from the same family in Michigan had been put up for adoption.

One of Greenwood's surviving brothers told Constante that he had not heard from his sister since around the time that her body was found in Sandusky.

One of her surviving sisters told detectives that Greenwood may have been a sex worker at the time of her disappearance, according to Edwards.

The Sandusky Police Department, which has ruled Greenwood's death a possible homicide, said they are releasing her identity in hopes that someone who knew her from Michigan or Ohio will come forward with more information.

Prior to her disappearance, Greenwood had lived in Traverse City, Bay City and Saginaw, police said.

Sandusky Police Department Lt. Scott Dahlgren said, "We hope to be able to bring closure to a woman's family who have lived far too long without knowing the whereabouts of their loved one."

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott praised "the dedication and commitment of our partners in the Avon Lake Police Department, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, the Erie County Sheriff and Coroner's Office, the Sandusky Police Department, Bode and the Porchlight Project" in confirming her identity.

Anyone with information about Patricia Greenwood or this case is asked to contact the Sandusky Police Department at 419-627-5980.