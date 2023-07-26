Former treasurer of 2 local youth sports leagues accused of improperly spending organization’s money

The former treasurer of two South Fayette youth sports leagues is accused of improperly spending over $100,000 worth of league funding, much of it for personal use.

Lisa Howrylchak faces criminal charges including theft, forgery, and fraud.

Tonight on 11 at 11, what she’s accused of doing with the money.

