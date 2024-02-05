Former treasurer of Freedom Middle School Parents Association accused of stealing over $12K

The former treasurer of the Freedom Middle School Parents Association is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the organization.

Margot Taddeo was arrested Friday, Feb. 2, on felony theft and bad check charges.

Taddeo was the treasurer for the volunteer organization that raises money for activities like field trips and dances for students.

Beaver Valley Regional police said board members noticed last summer the association’s bank account was negative.

Police said they discovered between Sept. 2022 and July 2023, Taddeo did not deposit $12,214.05 into the bank account. The investigation showed that Taddeo was the last person to have possession of the funds that were never deposited, according to authorities.

The missing money forced the organization to cancel field trips and scholarship awards.

