Former treasurer of Garnet Valley High School Cheer Boosters charged with theft of more than $47K from group

GLEN MILLS, Pa. - A West Chester woman, operating as the Garnet Valley Boosters Club treasurer, has been charged with Theft, Theft by Deception and other related charges after law enforcement discovered more than $47,000 missing from the boosters’ account.

Kimberly Zoellner, 49, acting as the treasurer of the Delaware County cheerleading club, was charged after her term came to an end and a new treasurer was elected. That person, working with an assistant, found discrepancies in the record books of the club, beginning in November 2021, continuing through June of 2023, when Zoellner’s term ended.

Delaware County law enforcement was contacted by members of the Garnet Valley High Cheer Boosters, after discovering a discrepancy of more than $31,000 in the boosters’ account. An investigation into the discrepancy was launched.

During Zoellner’s term as treasurer, she was the only person handling the finances of the Boosters. In November 2021, investigators found an entry for "Venmo Issues" listed and a transfer of funds to the club’s bank account. Zoellner is said to have written checks from her personal bank account, with the same bank, also listing in the memo line "Venmo Issues."

That bookkeeping continued through the remainder of Zoellner’s tenure as treasurer. The estimated total amount of "Venmo Issues" was more than $93,000, but the total amount of checks signed by Zoellner from her personal account, with the "Venmo Issues" notation was $46,602.

Zoellner turned herself in Monday on the charges.