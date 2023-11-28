Former treasurer and husband plead guilty in $30K theft from Winton Woods boosters

A married couple has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $30,000 from the Winton Woods Performing Arts Boosters organization, state officials said Tuesday.

C. Michael Trubl and Nancy Trubl were indicted in July on theft charges.

According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, Nancy Trubl was the organization's treasurer from 2017 until March 2022.

During that time, she and her husband withdrew money from the booster's bank account to pay personal bills and living expenses and made purchases with the group's credit card, according to investigators.

The organization supports the Winton Wood City School District's performing arts program. According to the district's website, about 1,000 students in grades 4-12 participate in music and performing arts in the district.

C. Michael Trubl pleaded guilty to two felony counts of theft and unauthorized use of property. Nancy Trubl pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of theft.

The couple is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 4.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Couple pleads guilty in $30K theft from Winton Woods boosters