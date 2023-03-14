Former treasurer of United Music Boosters Club accused of stealing over $50,000 from organization

A local woman is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police said she stole more than $50,000 from the United Music Boosters Club.

According to state police, Lara Lee Brown, 55, from New Florence, is charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received and receiving stolen property.

State police got a report of stolen money from the club’s bank account in late December 2022.

Through an investigation, police learned that Brown was the treasurer of the United Music Boosters Club from around July 2019 until a week after the report was made.

State police said that upon investigating further, it was found that Brown had written checks to herself, made ATM withdrawals and purchased items through various businesses. None of the transactions were documented or were made to serve the United Music Boosters Club or students of the United School District.

Police also found that Brown changed the club’s address to her home address for statements and correspondence.

Upon reviewing financial records and surveillance video, state police found that Brown stole over $50,000 from August 2019 to when the initial report was filed.

State police said 134 students were reported to have fundraised and deposited money into the bank account over several years as savings for a student trip planned this month.

Brown’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 22 at 11:00 a.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pennsylvania school aide accused of filming special needs student in restroom Police investigating after infant dies from drug overdose in Penn Hills Woman wanted in North Huntingdon fortune telling scheme taken into custody in Florida VIDEO: Family, friends honor 2 teen victims killed in South Strabane Township crash DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts