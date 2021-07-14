Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin unconvincingly dodges question on Trump's false election claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell, Contributing Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin did not want to answer any questions about former President Donald Trump's false election claims during a Wednesday morning appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box.

Host Eamon Javers asked Mnuchin if he believed Trump's theory that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him because of widespread voter fraud, but Mnuchin responded only by saying that he spent the campaign focused on his treasury secretary duties, which left him dealing with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. "I'm really just watching this from the outside," Mnuchin said, without giving an answer.

Javers repeated the question, suggesting that just because Mnuchin wasn't involved in the re-election efforts doesn't mean he couldn't have an opinion on the aftermath. But Mnuchin dodged again, attempting to change the subject to Trump's COVID-19 economic recovery policies. Javers, for his part, seemed to take his guest's non-answer as an answer. "I think that gives a sense of your position," he told Mnuchin.

You may also like

Florida-based doctor arrested, accused of playing leading role in assassination of Haiti's president

Fox News host Tucker Carlson seems scandalized reporters are investigating his NSA spying claims

Fox is launching a weather streaming service, and it's already feuding with The Weather Channel

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg started quitting his positions with the company's subsidiaries days before his indictment

    Manhattan prosecutors brought a 15-count indictment accusing the Trump Organization and Weisselberg of tax crimes.

  • Tucker Carlson's first-grade teacher calls his description of her in his book 'the most embellished, crazy thing I ever heard'

    Carlson described his teacher, Mrs. Raymond, as "a parody of earth-mother liberalism" whose "blubbering" provoked his conservative awakening.

  • Clarence Thomas shuts down challenge to CDC transportation mask mandate

    Justice Clarence Thomas shut down an appeal to the Supreme Court challenging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mandate requiring masks on public transportation.

  • House Republicans chase midterm dream with mammoth fundraising quarter

    The Republicans' House campaign arm is putting up huge fundraising numbers as the party seeks to win back control of the lower chamber in the midterms.Driving the news: The National Republican Congressional Committee raised nearly $80 million during the first six months of 2021, its best-ever first-half haul during an election off year, the committee tells Axios.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The NRCC's June fundraising total topped $20

  • Judge agrees to free QAnon believer charged in Capitol riot

    A federal judge agreed on Tuesday to free an Iowa man from jail more than six months after his videotaped confrontation of a police officer inside the U.S. Capitol became one of the most menacing images of the Jan. 6 riots. Douglas Jensen, 41, was wearing a T-shirt bearing the letter “Q,” a symbol of the QAnon conspiracy theory, when he joined the mob that approached Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman inside the building and followed the officer up two flights of stairs. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said deciding whether to free Jensen from jail pending trial was a "close case," but he ultimately agreed to release the Des Moines resident on house arrest with electronic location monitoring.

  • Donald Trump Jr. says destruction of George Floyd mural might be a sign from God

    "The same lunatics who want to erase our founding fathers want statues of this man all over the place," the ex-president's son wrote on Instagram.

  • Trump emailed supporters an 'official poll' about Biden's Cuba policies where both answers linked to his fundraising page

    "Do you agree that Joe Biden MUST stand up to Cuba's Communist regime?" the email said. Both "yes" and "no" answers take you to his fundraising page.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene misgenders Caitlyn Jenner, calling her a 'man in a dress'

    "GOP support & consultants working to elect Jenner for Governor in CA are playing the left's stupid identity politics game," Greene wrote on Twitter.

  • Colbert Mocks Donald Trump Jr for Bombing CPAC Joke (Video)

    Late-night host Stephen Colbert torched Donald Trump, Jr. for a joke he made during his Conservative Political Action Conference speech that got no laughs. “Now, I do comedy professionally, so let me explain: That is what we in the business call ‘not doing comedy professionally.’ You know you really nailed the punchline when you look off into the distance to see if help is coming.” After referring to Trump as the “son of the former president and guy pointing out that cocaine is technically a veg

  • Employer who filmed maid showering 9 times jailed

    A man who kept filming his domestic helper showering was jailed for four months on Wednesday (14 July) after the victim recorded him in the act.

  • Tucker Carlson, who downplayed the riot at the Capitol, accuses Texas Democrats of 'insurrection' by leaving the state to block a vote

    The Fox News host appeared to treat the peaceful - if unconventional - move as less of a big deal than rioters breaking in to the US Capitol.

  • Tommy Fleetwood's caddy mocks Bryson DeChambeau's claim he shouts fore '99 per cent of the time'

    Bryson DeChambeau's claim that he shouts fore after stray shots "99 per cent of the time" has been ridiculed by Tommy Fleetwood's caddie in the build up to this week's Open Championship. The big-hitting American has been criticised by commentators and social media users for not shouting when his tee shots are heading towards spectators. DeChambeau was asked about the subject during a pre-tournament press conference at Royal St George's, where he is one of leading contenders for the last major ch

  • Kennedy decries 'nauseously woke' social media platforms following transgender breastfeeding video

    Republican Sen. John Kennedy shared his disdain for social media platforms after a video of a transgender couple trying to breastfeed went viral.

  • Judge eyes sanctions, appears to reprimand pro-Trump lawyers who claimed voter fraud

    A U.S. judge on Monday appeared likely to reprimand Sidney Powell, a former campaign lawyer for Donald Trump, and other attorneys over a lawsuit they filed in Michigan seeking to overturn Democratic President Biden's election victory.

  • George W. Bush says consequences of Afghanistan withdrawal will be "unbelievably bad"

    Former President George W. Bush sharply criticized President Biden's decision to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, telling German broadcaster DW News Wednesday that he believes Afghan women and girls will suffer "unspeakable harm."Why it matters: Bush ordered the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 in order to topple the Taliban and deny al-Qaeda of a safe haven to launch terrorist attacks against the United States. Two decades later, Biden is ending America's longest war.Get market news wo

  • North Carolina Republicans move to limit classroom race talk

    North Carolina Republicans are advancing legislation to limit how teachers can discuss certain racial concepts inside the classroom, according to the state's most powerful senator. GOP Senate leader Phil Berger will move forward with legislation as Republicans across the country seek to counter their understanding of “ critical race theory,” a framework legal scholars developed in 1970s and 1980s that centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions, maintaining the dominance of white people in society. Berger and other Republicans say they are working to prevent pupils from being indoctrinated in school, though they cannot identify a single case of such indoctrination happening inside the classrooms that serve about 1.5 million K-12 public school students.

  • Inside Shepard Smith’s Post-Fox News Crash on CNBC

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos CNBCWhether it’s a poor time slot, behind-the-scenes squabbles, an outdated news format, a slower post-Trump news cycle, or just a once-popular anchor taking his frustrations out on staffers, CNBC insiders have a lot of reasons for why Shepard Smith’s show has failed to capture major ratings. But one thing many agree on is that it has not met the bosses’ expectations.In the nine months since he went on the air for NBCUniversal’s financial news netwo

  • How Texans are reacting to Democratic lawmakers leaving the state

    ABC News’ Zohreen Shah reports from Austin, Texas, where Democratic lawmakers left the state for Washington, D.C., to try to push for federal voting rights legislation.

  • ‘Am I going home?’: Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy asks to be released without bail

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and hurling racial slurs at his Korean American family in Las Vegas reportedly asked to be released from jail without bail. Questioned: In a hearing on Tuesday, a prosecutor raised questions about the "mental competency" of Shelly Ann Hill, according to AP News. The judge said it will be up to Hill’s public defenders to seek a competency evaluation.

  • Titane, review: girl meets car in the most shocking film of Cannes 2021

    Dir: Julia Ducournau. Cert TBC, 108 mins Cannes just wouldn’t be Cannes without a film that makes you retch into the knuckles of your clenched fist during every other scene, and at the 2021 edition, Julia Ducournau has come along to plug the gap. The ferociously talented 37-year-old French director was last at the festival in 2016 with Raw, a horror drama about a vegetarian veterinary student who acquires a doubly forbidden taste for human flesh. For those who could stomach it, Ducournau’s debut