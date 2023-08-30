Former Tri County Electric Co-Op CEO files request for depositions for board members

An attorney for former Tri-County Electric Co-Op CEO Darryl Schriver has filed a request for depositions from all nine members of the power company’s Board of Directors in regard to his firing earlier this month, according to Parker County court records.

Schriver had been placed on administrative by the Board of Directors pending a “review of information,” though a spokesperson would not elaborate on what information was being reviewed, citing a personnel matter. The power company confirmed Schriver had been fired earlier this month.

“After a thorough and thoughtful review, the Board concluded that it is in the best interests of the co-op and its members to begin a search for a new CEO,” Tri-County board chair Max Waddell wrote in a statement that was sent to the Star-Telegram by a Tri-County spokesperson. “We appreciate the contributions Darryl has made to our cooperative during his tenure with us.”

An 18-page petition filed to Parker County’s 415th District Court Thursday shines more light on what happened that led up to Schriver’s dismissal. The petition claims that “one or more of the respondents” defamed Schriver.

Schriver said he has not been able to figure out who defamed him despite his inquiries. He believes, according to the court filing, that one or more of the board members “conspired, outside the realm of their actual Board meetings, to ensure his unlawful termination.”

The court petition reads that Schriver does not have adequate information to pursue a lawsuit against the board members to initiate a cause of action for conspiracy.

In Texas, anyone can request depositions from people before filing a lawsuit.

Schriver received “excellent performance evaluations” during his time at Tri-County, the court petition reads, and that he had an “unblemished record in the industry.” The documents also state the board had passed a multimillion dollar pension payout for the former CEO if he stayed with the company until 2029.

The petition claims board chair Max Waddell called Schriver the night of June 28 to inform the then-CEO he had been put on administrative leave with pay and asked him to not go on Tri-County property and surrender his work equipment.

On July 10, Tri-County lawyers told Schriver’s lawyer that the basis of Schriver’s administrative leave was a whistleblower claim, but lawyers did not elaborate on who brought the claim or what that claim was. Tri-County lawyers later clarified they were looking into “misuse of credit card and other financial issues.”

An investigation into Schriver’s alleged credit card misuse found a $1,103 payment for an American Airlines flight for Schriver’s wife to attend a CFC Forum with him that wasn’t deducted from his payroll as it had been in the past, according to the petition. There were also “meritless” allegations Schriver had attempted to forge the board chair’s signature on a form that approved his $50,000 bonus.

Schriver denied misusing his credit card and engaging in inappropriate financial conduct in regard to the Co-Op in an email to Waddell, according to the court documents.

“The only thing that is quite clear to me is that my being place on leave, and any subsequent potentially adverse employment action against me, has been and would be in retaliation for my own whistleblowing activities, both in the past and by way of this letter,” Schriver wrote in the email, according to court documents.

Schriver’s email to Waddell documented instances of what he believes are poor financial decisions made by previous leaders.

“The reality is I have refused to engage in unlawful conduct and am being retaliated against for that refusal,” Schriver wrote in the email, according to court documents.

Jay Aldis, Schriver’s attorney, could not be reached Wednesday morning via phone call and text message for comment. Waddell did not return a phone call seeking comment Wednesday morning.

When reached for comment on the matter late Tuesday, a spokesperson for Tri-County sent the Star-Telegram an emailed statement.

“TCEC intends to protect the best interests of Cooperative members and we look forward to bringing this matter to a rapid conclusion,” the statement reads.

Schriver began his tenure as Tri-County’s CEO in May 2017. The Aledo-based power company provides electricity to 16 counties in the northern and western portions of the state.