Former Tri-County Restaurant Association worker facing theft charge over missing money

CANTON ‒ A former employee of the Tri-County Restaurant Association is facing a criminal indictment alleging she stole at least $150,000 from the nonprofit organization.

The aggravated theft charge filed in Stark County Common Pleas Court accuses Julianne M. Carpinelli, 57, of embezzling from the association, which has an office in Jackson Township. The theft is alleged to have occurred between Jan. 1, 2018, and July 31, 2023.

The indictment does not list a specific amount but alleges the theft figure is between $150,000 and $750,000, draining accounts that held money for the organization's popular gift certificate program used by 135 member restaurants in Stark, Tuscarawas and Carroll counties.

Customers and restaurants have been unable to redeem the gift certificates since mid-2023. Many restaurants posted signs telling customers they weren't being accepted.

The association notified its members about the theft after learning July 31 that a staff member emptied bank accounts dedicated to holding proceeds of gift certificate sales for their redemption, said Jimmy Moorehouse, a board member and membership chairman for the group.

The association worked with Jackson Township police and a forensic accountant to trace the money.

It is not known when gift certificate redemptions may resume. Restaurant association officials previously advised that businesses and individuals holding the certificates keep them for future use, once the group's accounts are replenished with insurance money.

In a recent post on Facebook, Moorehouse wrote that the association was waiting on justice to run its course.

"After this is complete we will be able to collect insurance money and get the association back on their feet. Our former office manager gutted association’s finances. This is not an episode of Law and Order. These things take time to go through the judicial system," he wrote.

Carpinelli pleaded not guilty during her arraignment Friday in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

A telephone message was left for Carpinelli's attorney, Daniel Funk, offering the chance to comment on her behalf Friday afternoon. The message was not immediately returned. A was left with Carpinelli, a Plain Township resident, via Facebook.

Nick Margaritakis II, a board member and former president of the association, previously said the group learned there was a problem when the gift certificates, which work like checks, were being returned by banks because there were not sufficient funds in the accounts.

The association's gift certificates could be used like cash by customers. Sold in amounts of $10, $20, $25 and $50, they encouraged people to visit local restaurants.

Carpinelli is on record with the Ohio Secretary of State's office as the registered agent of the restaurant association.

